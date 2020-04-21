Lafayette Parish voters this year will decide whether to rededicate about $500,000 in annual property tax revenue from arts, culture and tourism initiatives to parish-wide fire service, along with roads and bridges. The Parish Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the ballot measure, which voters will consider Nov. 3.
Members of the new Parish Council and Mayor-President Josh Guillory have made no secret of their intent to advocate a different use for the so-called CREATE tax, but fire service could be a controversial alternative.
The fire service portion, about $350,000 annually, would be used to shore up coverage in the unincorporated parish, an area of about 70,000 people served by volunteer fire departments. Unincorporated voters rejected an additional property tax for fire service in 2018, and insurance premiums increased shortly thereafter.
“This is a problem of their own making,” said resident Jacqueline Lyle, phoning into the meeting during a public comment period.
Councilmembers led by Kevin Naquin — the chief proponent of the failed fire tax in 2018 — said beefed up rural fire protection would benefit the parish’s six municipal fire departments, which are forced to respond outside their city limits when no other service is available.
What’s not clear is how the $350,000 would be used, or how much is needed to provide adequate coverage. That amount is only about one tenth of what the failed tax would have generated.
Beyond arguing for rural fire protection, Naquin questioned the value of the CREATE property tax, which former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux tacked onto much a larger rededication in 2017 that primarily when to drainage needs.
“The parish and unincorporated areas needed more drainage than they needed CREATE, but it was handcuffed,” Naquin said.