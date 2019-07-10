Love Our Schools, originally planned for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Aug. 10, according to a news release.
The event was expected to draw more than 2,000 volunteers to eight Lafayette Parish schools to show the campuses some much-needed summer TLC during the first-of-its-kind service day.
The postponement was caused by a tropical depression, which is expected to make landfall Saturday between Lafayette and Lake Charles as Tropical Storm Barry.
Love Our Schools is a school improvement movement led by the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation and Love Acadiana, the outreach ministry branch of Our Savior’s Church, a nondenominational Christian church with locations around Acadiana.
The initiative’s first phase is a service day focused on interior and exterior improvements to eight Transformation Zone schools in Lafayette Parish. Schools in the Transformation Zone are schools that have received a D or F rating for two consecutive years.
The eight schools are Acadian Middle School, Alice N. Boucher Elementary School, Carencro Heights Elementary School, Carencro High School, J.W. Faulk Elementary School, Lafayette Middle School, LeRosen Preparatory School and Northside High School.