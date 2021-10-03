The North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority board improperly appointed three new board members last week because it lacked a quorum as required by the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, a Lafayette attorney said.
Two state attorney general opinions support his conclusion.
"You have to have a quorum. No exception," said Gary McGoffin, who specializes in Louisiana's Open Meetings and Public Records laws.
First and foremost, for a meeting to be convened, the public body must have a quorum, he said.
The Authority was created by Louisiana Revised Statute 33:4720.171, which says the board "shall" consist of seven commissioners and defines a quorum as "a majority of the members of the board."
Only three Authority commissioners convened a meeting Sept. 28 for the first time since 2016 and voted to appoint three additional commissioners. Four are needed to make a quorum of a seven-member board.
"I think they did it illegally," McGoffin said. "They didn't have a quorum."
Authority commissioner Rickey Hardy, at the start of the Sept. 28 meeting, cited a section of the state legislation that says remaining members of the board shall appoint interim replacement board members when the positions have not been filled by the designated appointing authority within 30 days.
Hardy also cited a section of the statute that states, "All actions of the board shall be approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of the members of the board present and voting."
"So we don't need two-thirds vote," Hardy said.
McGoffin disagreed. The statute, he said, assumes the board has a quorum to begin with.
"The Open Meetings Law is omnibus superceding legislation," McGoffin said. "You've got to have a quorum to have a meeting before votes are allowed."
A May 29. 2013, Louisiana Attorney General opinion advised the Bayou Blue Fire Protection District of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes that a quorum of its board must be based on the total membership of the board of seven. Even though two seats on the board were vacant, the quorum still must be based on a majority of seven members, which is four, the opinion concludes.
Another Attorney General opinion from Dec. 18, 2015, concurs: "If membership were determined by the number of current members on any given day, this would permit the manipulation of the number of individuals required to take action by simply allowing positions on the board to become vacant without attempts to fill such slots, and further, the concept of a quorum would be a changing number which must be continually evaluated."
The opinion to the Non-Flood Protection Asset Management Authority cites the legislation that created the Authority as saying "'membership 'shall' consist of 17 members," not "may." In that case, a majority or quorum of the 17-seat board is nine, the opinion states.
Similarly, the legislation that created the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority states that it "shall" be governed by a board of commissioners comprised of seven members. A quorum is four members. Only three were present and voted Sept. 28 to add three new board members.
North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence has called a board meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Clifton Chenier Center auditorium, 220 W. Willow St.
The board is scheduled to consider a budget for spending a $250,000 allocation from the city of Lafayette and consider authorizing Flugence or her designee to negotiate with planning and development firms for proposals for the Authority's 2021-22 budget.
The Lafayette City and Parish Councils, at a joint meeting at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, are scheduled to vote on possibly overriding a veto of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's $250,000 allocation to the NLRA.
The money is coming out of the city of Lafayette's accounts. However, because it involves a budget matter and the city and parish budgets were presented and approved as a single document, the Parish Council may be allowed to vote on the veto override.
Both meetings are open to the public and public comment will be allowed.