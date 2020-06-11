A popular conservative talk show called the Ross Report will no longer air on KPEL 96.5 FM.
Carol Ross wrote in a public Facebook post Thursday that the show is no longer on the radio station, which KPEL management confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate.
"It was really just sort of an internal issue. We had a technical issue during her show a couple of days ago," said KPEL's Brand Manager Rob Kirkpatrick. "What's done is done, but she made the decision to end the show."
Kirkpatrick declined to disclose specifically what unfolded during Tuesday's show, but he said something inadvertently aired during a commercial break during the Ross Report.
"I think there's a lot of conspiracies and things going around about it being for political reasons," Kirkpatrick said. "It was not a big dramatic reason. It was very amicable."
Ross did not specify what happened in her Facebook announcement.
"So sorry to announce - the Ross Report is no longer on KPEL," Ross wrote. "To paraphrase the poet Robert Frost: 'Two roads diverged at the bayou side and sorry I could not travel both, I tell this tale with a sigh. Two roads diverged at the bayou side and I, I took the one less traveled by.' And that has made all the difference."
Ross worked as a copywriter, public service director, station manager and vice president during her 21-year broadcast career at KPEL, according to the radio station's website.
The Ross Report aired on KPEL from 2 to 4 p.m. on weekdays for more than three years.
A new local show will replace the Ross Report. Kirkpatrick wouldn't disclose who is hosting the new show but said he expects to make an announcement on Sunday.
"It'll be very different," Kirkpatrick said. "Much more news focused."