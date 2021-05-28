Lafayette Utilities Systems' online customers are being told to reset their passwords.
The city-owned utility system had a "technical issue" Thursday that is forcing its online customers to reset their passwords, Alex Antononwitsch, LUS spokesman, said.
LUS posted notices Thursday on its website and Facebook page. Robocalls also are being used to notify online customers, Antononwitsch said.
He was unable to say how many LUS customers were affected or exactly what the technical issue involved.
The utility system was not hacked, Antononwitsch said. But the issue is under investigation to determine what happened.