Lafayette Public Library officials will be stretched thin the next time one of the parish’s five regional library branches needs a new roof or air-conditioning system.
Money for those type of capital projects comes from the library’s unreserved fund balance, which has gone from extra flush to bare bones in the second half of this year. Voters this month rededicated $10 million, or about two-thirds of the unreserved fund balance, to drainage and recreation needs. That followed City-Parish Council’s decision to set aside $12 million for an expansion of the Carencro library and construction of a new facility in northeast Lafayette.
Those moves resulted in nearly an 80 percent cut to the unreserved fund balance, which now stands at about $6 million. While that’s not critically low for the moment, the library is forecasting that number to dwindle in the coming years as unreserved funds are increasingly relied upon to cover operations.
“The future is unknown at this point,” said Larry Angelle, the library’s operations manager, speaking Monday at a library board meeting.
Voters in April decided not to renew one of three property taxes benefiting the library system, meaning a loss of about $3.3 million in annual revenue starting next year. That will bring total revenues almost even with expenses, leaving very little to accrue to the unreserved fund balance for capital needs. The library expects to run operating deficits starting in 2023, forcing it to tap the unreserved funds, according to its most recent 10-year projections.
By 2030, the library expects to have unreserved funds totaling less than $2 million, with that figure continuing to shrink every year. If that forecast pans out, library officials will face stark choices when it comes time to overhaul aging buildings or consider constructing new ones based on population trends.
“The only way to build a new library would be to close something,” said the library’s director, Teresa Elberson, in an interview.
The 10-year projections are informed estimates that are likely to change, and they are based conservative revenue growth assumptions. But they also assume that voters renew the remaining two property taxes for the library when they expire next decade. On the near horizon is a 1.84-mill tax that expires in 2022, meaning the library will ask voters to renew it in 2021. A 2.91-mill tax expires in 2026.
The two property taxes together generate nearly all the library’s operating revenue, and Elberson said she “would immediately have to shutter” some facilities if voters don’t renew them.
The fiscal uncertainty coincides with political upheaval, as library officials look ahead to the seating of a new governing authority next year. Lafayette Parish will seat its first parish council in more than two decades next year, thanks to a voter-approved charter amendment splitting up the consolidated City-Parish Council into separate bodies.
The new five-member Parish Council will face a fiscal crisis of its own, one caused by decades of municipal annexations eating away at unincorporated tax revenue that would otherwise accrue to the parish’s general fund. The library’s board chairman, Andrew Duhon, who was voted into that position on Monday, said he feared campaign rhetoric in which new parish council candidates said they would “reshuffle the deck” and “find monies in different places.”
“I think that some of that just means code for look for more money from the library. I don’t really see where that’s going to be feasible,” Duhon said at the meeting on Monday.
All but one of the seats on the new parish council have been determined. Kevin Naquin of the 2nd District is the only one currently sitting on the existing consolidated council. He will be joined by Bryan Tabor in the 1st District, John Guilbeau in the 4th District and Abraham Rubin in the 5th District. Jeremy Hidalgo and Josh Carlson will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff for the 3rd District seat.