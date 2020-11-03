Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret advised voters Tuesday morning to call his office about problems voting instead of complaining on Facebook.
Voters posted on Facebook Election Day morning about problems with machines at Myrtle Place Elementary School not recording votes for President. Another posted about alleged voting machine problems at Prairie Elementary.
"Each time a voter has an issue, call and we'll check it out," Perret said. "If a machine is truly malfunctioning, we will replace the machine."
The Myrtle Place machines were checked by mechanics, he said, and they are operating properly.
"My No. 2 election person went to Myrtle Place to check it out," Perret said.
There were no problems with voting machines at either school, he added.
To report voting machine problems or other issues with voting in Lafayette Parish, call Perret's office at 291-6400.
Polls close at 8 p.m. today, but if voters are in line at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.