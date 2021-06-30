The Lafayette Parish Council has countered the city's deconsolidation discussion with a proposal to appoint a commission to review various services and functions of the city and parish, including optimizing the city-owned Lafayette Utilities System and reverting back to a City-Parish Council, in a move that's bound to escalate tension and widen the divisiveness between the two governing bodies.
Instead of a Home Rule Charter Commission, the Parish Council is proposing the creation of a City-Parish Alignment Commission to conduct an ongoing review of government performance and processes; to identify strengths and weakensses in past, present and proposed forms of government; and to make recomendations to strengthen the working relationship between the city and parish governments.
Co-authored by Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau and Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, the resolution to be considered July 6 is in response to the City Council's Protect the City Committee which has spent more than three months studying whether participating in Lafayette Consolidated Government has been beneficial or harmful to the city and whether city taxpayers and residents would best be served by bowing out of LCG.
The committee is working on a final version of its report. In the draft report, the citizens committee concludes consolidation has harmed the city and recommends appointing a charter commission to consider deconsolidation or reorganization, including allowing voters in the city of Lafayette to elect their own mayor.
The next election for mayor-president and both councils is 2023.
Guilbeau and Carlson write in the parish resolution that deconsolidation would "result in consequences that are unforseen, unintended, unknown and not understood, until after passage."
The Parish Councilmen say the new commission, among other things, should find ways "to allow the Lafayette Parish Council to address issues of concern that do not require the delay and expense of a charter commission."
A charter commission, by state law, has 18 months to complete its work. The proposed City-Parish Alignment Commission, appointed for a two-year term with the possibility of another two years, "shall report their initial findings to the Lafayette Parish City Council within the first year," the resolution states, but is intended to be an ongoing review.
Each of the five Parish Council members would appoint one person to the new commission, the Parish Council as a whole would appoint one, the mayor-president would appoint one and mayors from the five other municipalities in the parish would appoint one.
The Lafayette City Council would be allowed to appoint one person to the commission. The appointment must be one of the five City Council members, a restriction not imposed on the other appointments.
Ironically, the Parish Council resolution says the two councils "should work together for the benefit of both, in an atmosphere of mutual respect, decorum and collegiality."
The City Council tasked its seven-person Protect the City Committee with answering a series of questions about city tax dollars and the effect of consolidation on the city. Similarly, the resolution by Guilbeau and Carlson includes a list of questions, many of which mimic the City Council's list, including the order in which they are listed in the resolution.
For example, the second question on both lists addresses LUS and LUS Fiber.
The Home Rule Charter, Section 4-07(A), gives power over LUS and LUS Fiber to the City Council. But the Parish Council, its resolution suggests, wants some control over the money-making utilities system. The resolution asks the City-Parish Alignment Commission to answer the following question:
"How can the Lafayette Parish Council, all of whose members have constituents in the city of Lafayette, best protect LUS ratepayers and ensure the competitive success of LUS and LUS Fiber?"
The resolution's authors take a jab at the 2018 Fix the Charter amendment, editorializing that it contains "serious flaws that were denied by its proponents, resulting in unforseen, unintended, unknown and poorly understood consequences, after it passed."
The 2018 charter amendment approved by voters split the previous nine-member City-Parish Council into separate five-member City and Parish Councils in an effort to return some control of city tax dollars and decisions to people elected solely by city of Lafayette residents.
The split has caused tension between the two councils and administration as the City Council, the first since 1996, has tried to assert its authority over matters that it says concern only the city.
Guilbeau and Carlson suggest the new commission consider whether reverting back to a City-Parish Council "would better serve the interests of the people of the city of Lafayette and the parish of Lafayette."
The Parish Council meets at 4:30 p.m. July 6 at City Hall. 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette.