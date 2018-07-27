Mayor-President Joel Robideaux on Friday named Jeffrey Stewart as the interim director of the Lafayette Utilities System and LUS Fiber.
Stewart temporarily replaces Terry Huval, who abruptly retired July 18, more than three months before his originally scheduled departure date.
Stewart has worked for the utilities system for more than 17 years, most recently as the engineering and power supply manager, according to a Lafayette Consolidated Government news release.
Huval announced in April that he planned to retire in six months. His decision to retire sooner followed news that Robideaux was exploring a privatization arrangement for the electric division of the utilities system, which also provides water and wastewater service. LUS Fiber, a sister agency, provides telecommunications services.
Robideaux recently directed LUS Fiber to repay $1.7 million to LUS for services that may not have been delivered. The error is being audited the state’s Public Service Commission, which could ultimately determine that LUS Fiber was not to blame, Robideaux said this week. The mayor president wants to eventually split the two city-owned companies into separate agencies.
Robideaux said in the news release that Stewart “has been an integral part of the team for quite some time and has been a behind-the-scenes hand in the successful operations of the system.”
“He understands the complexity of running LUS and LUS Fiber and has proven himself in both his technical and administrative skills needed to lead the department,” Robideaux added.