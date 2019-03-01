Kevin Victorian, a Lake Charles rapper known as Bundy, will say goodbye to his best friend Saturday.
His voice breaks in agony as he talks about Eric Dwayne Johnson, a Houma rapper known as Vicious, who died Feb. 18 of cancer in a Cottonport prison while serving time for an unusual conviction.
"It's up to me to tell the story, and I'm going to tell it forever," Victorian said. "What happened to him was wrong. The doctors said he's dying, and they knew he was dying. They don't have the love to let him go?"
The story Victorian wants to share is how Johnson died at the age of 51 in the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center instead of with his friends and family at home.
Johnson had stage four pancreatic cancer, according to Victorian, and wished to be released from prison to live out his final days with loved ones.
That never happened.
"When he finally called me to tell me, it was the night after the Super Bowl," Victorian said. "He said he had been knowing and just didn't know how to tell me. I said, 'We can fight this,' and he said, 'Man, I'm not going to make it home. Man, I love you.' And that was the last time we spoke."
Johnson was serving a 16-year prison sentence in the 2012 shooting death of a 43-year-old man, even though Johnson wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.
Johnson was found guilty in 2015 of “inciting a riot with death” for provoking retaliatory violence that led to Ray Ryan’s killing at the crime-plagued Pontalba Place apartment complex at Marigny Circle in Duson. It was the first time the charge was prosecuted in Lafayette Parish and the second time in the state. The Louisiana statute dates back to the 1800s, to a time of lynch mobs and riots.
Ryan's shooter has never been officially identified or charged.
"That prison sentence changed him so bad because he knew he was sitting in prison for nothing," Victorian said. "I know the hurt. Anybody who been to prison know it, but they usually understand why they're there."
Victorian and Johnson had served time years earlier for drug-related convictions.
Johnson was, by all accounts, a model prisoner.
"He was a good inmate," said W.S. "Sandy" McCain, warden of the Cottonport prison. "He was living in the honor dorm and had no write-ups during his time here."
About 400 of the prison's 1,808 inmates qualify to stay in the honor dorm.
Dr. John Morrison, medical director for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said inmates with terminal illnesses often qualify for compassionate release so they can die at home instead of in prison. The process begins with the facility's doctor and warden and is evaluated by the state's medical and corrections staff.
"Once they have what we consider an irreversible or terminal illness, we start discussion about what their wishes are for end-of-life care, what further treatment, if any, they wish to have, and we explain to them the pros and cons of what they've chosen," Morrison said.
"There is compassionate release where, if they meet the criteria needed, we have the capability to release them. Some are transported to a nursing home facility or occasionally to their homes to have hospice care there."
The warden said the paperwork for compassionate release had been filed for Johnson, but he died before it made it through the approval process.
"He passed away without pain. Let me put it that way," McCain said. "We let his family come into the infirmary nursing unit we have here where we have trained doctors and nurse practitioners and even offenders who are trained to be with inmates and family in this kind of situation."
Victorian said Johnson's family doesn't see it the same way as the warden.
"His sister told me the day before he passed, he was just laying there hollering in so much pain," Victorian said. "She said he said, 'Just take me. Take me.' I don’t know if he was talking to her or talking to God; he just kept saying 'Take me. Take me.'"
Johnson had a record deal with UGK Records in Port Arthur, Texas, and was known for radio singles such as "I Ball like Kobe," "Bottom of the Boot" and "Meet Me at the Circle K."
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma to celebrate Johnson's life and mourn his death.
"Vicious left us his music," Victorian said. "He left us something very beautiful, and I'd encourage people to just show him love and support through his music because his family will need it now more than ever. He worked so hard to provide for his daughters, and the money made from his music will go to support them."