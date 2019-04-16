Donations from local businesses, the public and national figures are flooding in to help rebuild the three historically black St. Landry Parish churches recently destroyed by arson.

A GoFundMe site hosted by the Seventh District Baptist Association, a coalition of Baptist churches that includes the three destroyed churches, continues to climb toward its $1.8 million goal as celebrities and public figures have begun to champion the fundraiser online.

17. @gofundme just emailed me to let me know you all have brought this campaign to the top campaign globally on GoFundMe!!



This is so exciting! Can we keep this going?



Donate here to help three historically black churches rebuild... https://t.co/gj1BcNsGpu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 16, 2019

A Twitter fundraising campaign led by journalist and commentator Yashar Ali raised nearly $200,000 for the churches in two hours Tuesday afternoon. Public figures like actress Kristin Davis, talk show host Busy Phillips, late night host Seth Meyers and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro were among the donors.

Former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also drew attention to the cause online, urging follows to “send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana” even as they keep Paris in their thoughts in the wake of a fire that tore through Notre Dame Cathedral.

As we hold Paris in our thoughts today, let’s also send some love to our neighbors in Louisiana. Three historically black churches have burned in recent weeks, charring buildings and scattering communities. If you can, contribute to rebuilding funds here: https://t.co/OSteYWzU9v — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2019

As a result of the publicity, the Seventh District’s GoFundMe was one of the top global fundraising campaigns on the fundraising website by early Tuesday afternoon.

One of the first higher profile public pledges of support came from retired Saints tight end Ben Watson, who last week reached out to the pastors of the three churches.

"While I reserve judgment on the man arrested for this crime until proven guilty, the fact that black churches were burned to the ground is a reminder of the fear and pain so many communities have repeatedly experienced since emancipation," Watson said. "This trauma resides deep within all of us, black and white, in America."

Local businesses and organizations have also stepped up to pledge their support for the three churches.

On Tuesday, IberiaBank announced it was making a $6,000 donation to the churches in conjunction with Giles’ Automotive’s Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches campaign.

“One of the hallmarks of our company is to support our community in meaningful ways,” said Jerry Vascocu, Executive Vice President and Acadiana President for IberiaBank. “We are very proud to help restore these historic churches in support the parishioners and commend Bob Giles for setting up this effort to engage the entire Acadiana community to help our friends in St. Landry Parish.”

Giles Automotive on Friday announced the start of its 30-day Giles Gives Back campaign to help raise money for the three St. Landry Parish churches.

During the 30 days, Giles Automotive will match donations up to $50,000.

“When I heard about what happened to these churches I knew Giles Automotive had to lend a hand," Bob Giles, dealer principal, said. "Our motto is giving back to the community, and I can’t think of a more deserving group than these churches that have stood strong in the community for more than 100 years.”

Authorities have charged Holden Matthews, the 21-year-old son of a St. Landry Sheriff's deputy from Opelousas, with hate crimes and arson related to the three fires.

The three churches — St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas — burned down between March 26 and April 4.

The pastors from all three churches say they have received offers of help from around the state and country, and they’re working to organize formal recovery efforts.

The Rev. Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church said the public’s outpouring of love has been overwhelming and uplifting.

“I think that God has allowed this to happen to really bring us closer together,” Richard said. “God always intervenes with love…It’s the kind of love we’re getting now that will carry us forward.”

The pastors said they’re currently working through the insurance process and are trying to assess what financial coverage a claim will provide and what’s needed to rebuild their congregations’ worship houses.

At a press conference Thursday, Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said his office is working closely with the pastors to ensure their new building designs meet code requirements and can efficiently pass through the permitting process so rebuilding can begin right away.