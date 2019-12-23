The public is invited to attend the Jan. 6 swearing in of incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory along with new Lafayette city and parish council members.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road in Lafayette.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Acadiana Open Channel and will also be streamed live via the internet at: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/lafayette-consolidated-government-council-meeting.
The first regular Lafayette Parish Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The first Lafayette City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the council auditorium, 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette.
A year ago, voters approved a home rule charter amendment replacing the nine-member city-parish council with separate five-member city and parish councils for the first time since they were consolidated in 1996.