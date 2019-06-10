Lafayette's own legendary blues guitarist Paul Sinegal — who is far better known as "Lil' Buck" — died Monday morning at the age of 75.
Lil' Buck was one of Lafayette's most beloved artists in musician circles. He's been featured in thousands of recordings.
"I would call him one of the unsung heroes of the local music scene," said Herman Fuselier, a Cajun and zydeco music expert. "He's always been a side man. Just walking through the mall, most people wouldn't know or recognize him, but every musician could tell you a story about him. And every one of them has tons of admiration for him."
Lil' Buck played guitar on more than 300 recordings in each decade since the 1950s, according to the liner notes on his "Bad Situation" CD.
He is best known for playing with Grammy-winning zydeco legend Clifton Chenier and in the Grammy- and Emmy-winning band Buckwheat Zydeco. He was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 1999.
Acadiana musicians would regularly swing by Lil' Buck's childhood home on St. Charles Street — which he referred to as the "real House of Blues" — for guitar lessons and jam sessions.
"It was a hub for musicians," Fuselier said. "Some well-established musicians would hang out there, and before you knew it, they'd be barbecuing and drinking a few. It was an informal support group he ran for musicians. I know they're going to miss that a lot."
