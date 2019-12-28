Of the four injured following Saturday morning's plane crash outside of Lafayette, one of them remains in the University Medical Center in New Orleans, according to a Facebook post from the victim's husband.
Danielle Britt, store manager of Andy's Jewelry, was on the ground when the small plane carrying six passengers crashed around 9:20 a.m. in an open field adjacent to the U.S. Post Office on Feu Follet Road.
Her husband, Robby Britt, posted on Facebook to let family and friends know of her current status.
"She has burns ~30% of her body. Mostly on her right side," Robby Britt wrote. "She is in great spirits so far and all vital signs are ok. For those of us that know her well, know that she is as tough as they come."
A Facebook post by Andy's Jewelry says Danielle Britt's car was hit by debris from the crashing plane.
Five of the six people on the plane were killed, including the pilot. One passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition.