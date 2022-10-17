Community Foundation of Acadiana recognized its regional Leaders in Philanthropy on Wednesday during its annual awards ceremony. Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag and his wife, Elaine, are the recipients of the award for Lafayette Parish.
Raymond Hebert, CFA executive director of affiliate & philanthropic engagement, said the Zuschlags have many reasons why they have chosen to give back to the community.
“They were both raised by parents who taught by example the Christian values of giving back to the community and to those less fortunate,” Hebert said
The Zuschlags’ giving priorities have always been education and services benefiting the poor and less fortunate, according to a statement from CFA. When their children were young, they volunteered to serve on their children’s school boards, parent volunteer committees, and capital campaigns.
As a business leader, one of Richard’s major contributions to the community has been his willingness to involve himself vigorously in fundraising activities for civic and charitable causes, according to the statement. Among the organizations that have benefited are United Way of Acadiana, 232-HELP, St. Thomas More High School, Our Lady of Fatima School, St. Pius X church and school, Ascension Day School, Holy Family Catholic School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Acadiana, the Louisiana Open Golf Tournament, and the Evangeline Area Council and Southeast Louisiana Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Louisiana State Senator Gerald Boudreaux introduced Elaine and Richard ZUschlag during the awards ceremony.
“The impact that the Zuschlag family has had on this community will never be forgotten," Boudreaux said. "I know the love and passion that Elaine and Richard have for the employees of Acadian and for all of the organizations they have generously supported over the years.”