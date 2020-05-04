A group wanting to redevelop the former Trappey canning facility has joined the Downtown Development Authority in opposing a citizen lawsuit aimed at abolishing five Lafayette economic development districts.
Trappey Riverfront Development off Evangeline Thruway on the Vermilion River is one of five economic development districts approved by the former Lafayette City-Parish Council in December in one of its last actions before being replaced in January by separate city and parish councils.
The other districts consist of downtown, part of University Avenue, the Northgate Mall area and Holy Rosary Institute.
Six citizens sued the city in December, attempting to kill the districts by alleging the council did not provide proper time to advertise the creation of the districts, which can collect taxes without a vote of the public.
In February, the DDA and associated Le Centre Development District intervened in opposition to the lawsuit.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert, representing the city, filed a motion for a summary judgment in February. But Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who opposes the EDDs and said he did not instruct Hebert to file the motion, in April ordered Hebert to withdraw the motion without notifying the City Council, leaving only the DDA defending against the lawsuit.
"The administration is not going to defend these taxing districts," Jamie Angelle, Lafayette Consolidated Government chief communications officer, said in April. "The mayor-president was never in support of these districts and is not going to impede the people's right to follow through with action" against something that denies citizens the right to vote.
Some City Council members at the April 21 meeting queried City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan about whether the city's attorneys are required to represent the council in lawsuits. Questioned by City Councilman Glenn Lazard, an attorney, Logan said withdrawing the motion was "part of an overall legal strategy." He refused to elaborate in a public meeting because the case is pending.
Asked what happens when the council and mayor-president disagree on an issue, Logan referred to a section of the Home Rule Charter, saying it requires the council to hire a special attorney for representation.
The City Council at its meeting Tuesday has scheduled an executive session to discuss the lawsuit.
Attorney Ramon Fonseca, who is representing Trappey Riverfront Development, did not return calls for comment.