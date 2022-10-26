The leaders of seven Lafayette organizations are calling for public discussion and additional site possibilities for a proposed new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
The groups sent a letter to the City Council on Wednesday, less than a week after the Lafayette Consolidated Government administration issued a news release announcing a tentative agreement between the city and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to lease university-owned property at the corner of Cajundome Boulevard and Congress Street for $1 a year for a new performing arts center.
Ochsner Lafayette General leaders have their eye on the Heymann Center next door as the medical facility continues to expand. The Heymann Center, built in 1960 and owned by the city of Lafayette, hasn't seen major renovations or improvements.
The letter was sent by the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, NAACP Lafayette branch, The POD Group, Basin Arts and Black Folks Talking.
The groups are asking the City Council to make sure several things take place before a final site for a new performing arts center is selected.
They want "a round of broad public input about the facility needs and uses to ensure this project can provide the most benefit possible."
The groups also called for a "robust" site selection process with a request for additional possible sites based on specific parameters needed for a successful project.
Finally, they requested a site-by-site economic impact assessment detailing likely private sector impacts, impacts to property and sales tax bases expected to result from the center.
"We believe that completing these steps ... will result in a more impactful investment and build needed support from a broad group of Lafayette citizens and leaders," the letter states.
Calling the performing arts center a "catalytic investment," the group said this could be one of the "single largest public investments in the history of Lafayette."
The City Council, they wrote, are the final decision-makers on behalf of LCG, deciding what land will be secured, what city money will be spent, whether a new tax is needed and who can enter agreements for operating a new center.
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority, authorized by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, commissioned a feasibility study that looked at several potential sites for a replacement state-of-the-art performing arts center.
The consultants ranked seven potential sites, concluding in a 150-page report released in April that the University Commons location on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street was the best option, followed by a downtown location in the parking lot of the First Horizon (formerly IberiaBank) tower at 200 W. Congress St. and the Northgate Mall on the Evangeline Thruway.