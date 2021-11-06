Former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, a former state legislator now lobbying for Ochsner Lafayette General, is leading a charge to build a new multi-purpose arts center to replace the Heymann Center, which would clear the way for the landlocked hospital next door to expand.
As first reported Nov. 3 by The Current, the $100 million facility would be funded by $75 million in state capital outlay money, which would require legislative approval, and a temporary 1-cent sales tax that would generate $25 million for the city's match.
The tax would be collected only in the city of Lafayette. It would require approval from the City Council and city voters, possibly as early as November 2022, according to a document obtained by The Current.
In September 2020, as Ochsner and Lafayette General were in the middle of a merger, employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government assisted the hospital group with a confidential assessment of the value of the Heymann Center property on South College Road near the Oil Center.
At the time, Jamie Angelle, LCG chief communications officer, said the city was not in discussions to sell the property and Mayor-President Josh Guillory said there would be no sale of the arts center without a replacement.
Jackie Lyle, who for decades promoted shows through the Performing Arts Society of Acadiana, now with the Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, is on a stakeholders committee appointed by Robideaux to kick off discussions about a new performing arts center. Either millions of dollars in renovations or a new performance center is needed, she said.
Technology used to operate things like lighting and sound advances so quickly that it must be regularly updated, Lyle said. An elevator to the balcony level as well as handicap seating are needed so people in wheelchairs can attend events on the mezzanine level or sit in the balcony section. Renovations also are needed to the dressing rooms, she said.
Only a few elected officials are on the Robideaux-appointed committee, including Guillory, state Senate President and Robideaux associate Page Cortez, state Rep. Stuart Bishop and School Board President Mary Morrison. Joseph Savoie, University of Louisiana at Lafayette president, is on the committee, but no one from the Lafayette City Council is on the committee.
The Heymann Center property consists of seven acres donated to the city of Lafayette in 1957 by Maurice Heymann and his wife, Germaine Rosenthal Heymann, according to land records with the Clerk of Court Office. The couple donated the property specifically to build the city's first municipal auditorium, which was designed by acclaimed Louisiana architect A. Hays Town and opened in 1960.
The land donation prohibits the city from using the property for things like hotels but does not mention hospitals or parking lots.
The Heymann Center, which has undergone renovations since it opened, includes a 2,200-seat theater that has hosted local dance recitals, Broadway-style shows and famous artists, including Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Lyle Lovett and Ray Charles, as well as a ballroom area used for events like Mardi Gras balls and an annual used library book sale.