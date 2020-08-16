A 14-year-old girl died following a jet ski collision on a St. Martin Parish river over the weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were operating jet skis Saturday on the Belle River when the collision happened, the wildlife department said in a statement Sunday.
Officials said a 14-year-old from Franklin was airlifted to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville and later died of her injuries. The 15-year-old was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to LDWF.
State agents don’t believe alcohol was involved in the collision, and the teens were wearing life jackets.
They had been given permission to use the jet skis by a 17-year-old, LDWF said, adding that possible charges are pending against him.