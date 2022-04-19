The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control approved some motions, including requesting proposals for land to build a Northeast Regional Library, without the minimum number of votes required by state law.
As a result, the board must amend its bylaws and vote a second time on those items, President Robert Judge said Monday during a three-hour board meeting.
But corrections to the bylaws proposed by Judge with assistance from the board's attorney are problematic and may not comply with the state Open Meetings Law, some board members and residents pointed out.
State law defines a quorum as a simple majority of the total membership of a public body. In the case of the eight-person library board, five are needed to convene a meeting and take action.
The library board's bylaws, with changes approved in 2021, state only four votes of the board members present at a meeting are needed to act. The bylaws amendments proposed Monday would have changed that to a majority of the board members present, which also is not consistent with the Open Meetings Law.
Under the proposed amendments, the board could meet with only five of eight members present and approve something like banning a book with only three votes.
The board vote 3-3 to table the bylaws changes. Just before the vote, board member Landon Boudreaux left the meeting without explanation.
Three items scheduled for a re-vote under the bylaws changes that were not approved Monday were tabled by the board, including the request for proposals for land on which to build a Northeast Regional Library and the makeup of the committee that reviews patron requests to ban material.
Lafayette Consolidated Government, on behalf of the library board, is in the middle of advertising for requests for proposals for land for the new library. The library is seeking 4-6 acres of land east of Evangeline Thruway in the city of Lafayette to be acquired through purchase, donation, cooperative endeavor agreement or intergovernmental agreement.
The deadline to submit proposals is 4 p.m. April 29.