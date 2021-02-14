Because of potentially hazardous road contions caused by winter weather, many trash services have been changed this week. Below is information on those changes.
Republic Services
Republic Services will suspend service Monday.
The company says they expect to reopen and resume trash and recycling pickup services Tuesday. Services will operate on a one day delay for the remainder of the week.
Customers are asked to ensure their containers are accessible for drivers to safely service.
Monday – No Service
Tuesday – Monday customers serviced
Wednesday – Tuesday customers serviced
Thursday – Wednesday customers serviced
Friday – Thursday customers serviced
Saturday – Friday customers serviced
Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Police Jury said trash will not be picked up on Monday for Acadia Parish residents.
The schedule is as follows: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be serviced on Thursday, Thursday routes will be serviced on Friday, and Friday routes will be serviced Saturday.
Calcasieu Parish
There may be delays in Waste Management pickup services Monday. For updates, visit wm.com/alerts.
The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will also be closed Monday. Since they are sites are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, they will reopen Thursday.
Iberia Parish
Republic Services customers will follow the Republic Services information regarding services
Waste Connection in Iberia Parish will be suspending all garbage collection for Monday. They will be assessing the weather conditions. On Monday, they will assess the weather again for Tuesday pick up.
Lafayette Parish
Republic Services customers will follow the republic services information regarding services
Vermilion Parish
Abbeville will have no garbage pickup on Monday based on weather forecast. Pickup will resume Tuesday with pickup pushed back one day all week through Saturday.