At its peak, the water in parts of the Morganza Spillway will be high enough to cover professional basketball players.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts up to 7 feet of inundation in the spillway around Krotz Springs after the Morganza opens Sunday, said David Ramirez, chief of water management for the Corps’ New Orleans district.
Ramirez fielded questions at a town hall at the Butte La Rose fire station Tuesday evening. Corps officials released an inundation map earlier in the day but were reluctant to describe specific findings, generally noting that because the floodway has been used only two times in its history, it's not always easy to predict how much water will fill the Atchafalaya Basin once the bays are thrown open.
After Tuesday’s event, Ramirez said the Butte La Rose area could probably expect to see about a foot and a half of water on the ground by mid June. Though the Corps plans to open the spillway Sunday, it will take four or five days for the water to flow to the Butte La Rose area. Engineers also plan to open just one door per day for the first three days so the basin fills slowly, giving wildlife a better chance to escape.
The Corps last opened the Morganza in 2011, and the first day “was pretty violent,” said Heath Jones, chief of emergency management for the New Orleans district. This year’s slow open is designed to cause less havoc on animals, he said. He told the Butte La Rose crowd the Morganza might stay open for around two and a half or three weeks.
The first day of operations this year is expected to release up to 9,000 cubic feet of water per second. Once the Corps starts regular operations, it will ratchet up to 150,000 cfs, though that’s still much less than the 600,000 cfs the Morganza can churn out at full capacity, Jones said.
Local officials urged residents to be diligent and follow updates from the Corps, which promised to post updates on its New Orleans district website and social media pages.
Some attendees at the Butte La Rose meeting questioned whether the Morganza should have opened earlier. Corps officials responded that usage is based on Mississippi River height and flow thresholds. They also pointed out that the Corps is embarking on a study to consider changing best practices for how the Morganza is operated.
Locals and engineers are all aware that this year will be different from the last opening in 2011. That year, the Atchafalaya was in drought, while it’s high this summer.
Corps Maj. Jordon Davis told residents that while the district in 2011 was keeping tabs on more than 400 problem areas along the levees, this time around there are only two known trouble spots, indicating the system is well fortified.
The Mississippi has set flooding records this year: It’s been in flood stage in Baton Rouge since January, and the Corps opened the Bonnet Carre spillway on two separate occasions this year, the first double opening in its history. Davis reminded attendees at Tuesday’s event that the eastern half of the country is the wettest in the 124 years for which records exist. All that water draining into the Mississippi and its tributaries is to blame for the current high water.