The family of a teenager accusing a Diocese of Lafayette priest of sexual assault filed a civil lawsuit Friday in state court, despite a threat from a church official that the diocese would cut off counseling payments if a lawsuit were filed.
The alleged threat to stop paying for counseling is one of several new details in the lawsuit concerning a case that surfaced in June, when the diocese announced it had received a complaint against Father Michael Guidry of St. Peter Catholic Church in Morrow. Guidry surrendered to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office the following week and confessed to having molested the male victim, who was a 16-year-old altar boy at the time of the assault in 2015.
Another key new allegation in the lawsuit against the diocese is Guidry “pushing” alcohol on the victim on several occasions. The victim developed an alcohol addiction, straining the family’s relationship with him. The victim’s brother told the victim two months ago he thought the drinking was the result of something bad happening, at which time the victim revealed the assault. The diocese disclosed the allegation shortly thereafter.
The diocese did not comment directly on the litigation in a statement to the media on Monday, including the alleged threat to revoke payments for counseling.
"From the beginning, pastoral outreach and counseling has been offered to the victim and his family," the statement reads. "At the time of the complaint, there had been no previous claims of any abuse concerning Father Guidry during his 47 years as a priest."
The victim’s father is an ordained deacon, and Guidry, 75, befriended the victim’s family about five years prior to the assault. Eventually Guidry started hiring the victim to do chores at his house, serving the boy alcohol as he worked. Guidry “started hugging (the victim), rubbing his stomach and keeping his hand on (the victim’s) back,” according to the lawsuit.
The relationship evolved into nighttime visits to Guidry’s home as Guidry increased the amount of alcohol he served to the victim, telling the victim the drinking was “their secret,” according to the lawsuit. In April 2015, Guidry repeatedly pushed the victim to drink “pure gin” as they watched a movie, causing the victim to pass out, the lawsuit alleges.
The victim woke to Guidry sexually molesting him. The victim confronted Guidry the next day, and the priest assured the victim it would never happen again. But Guidry continued to call and text the victim, who “brushed him off and eventually quit going to church,” the lawsuit says.
“(The victim) was fearful of telling anyone what had happened to him and he began to drink heavily, causing deep concern with his parents and older brother,” the lawsuit alleges. “It got to the point that every time they confronted him about his alcohol problem (the victim) would get mad and leave, all of which caused a breach in the close and loving relationship he and his family had before (Guidry) came into their lives.”
The lawsuit, filed in 27th Judicial District Court, is seeking unspecified damages.
Guidry, who was arrested in June on counts of molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, was then placed on administrative leave, the diocese said at the time.
The allegations involving Guidry coincide with revelations that one of priests implicated in the sweeping Pennsylvania grand jury report on sexual abuse among several diocese in that state served in the Lafayette diocese. Father John Bostwick was transferred to the diocese in 1992, after he refused to get counseling. That was after the alleged abuse occurred, but the reason that counseling was recommended is unclear.
Bostwick, who came to Lafayette at the invitation of then-Bishop Harry Flynn, was immediately removed by Flynn’s successor in 1996 when the allegations surfaced, according to the diocese.