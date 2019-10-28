A free, family-friendly Christmas event in the Oil Center won't happen for the first time in 25 years. Instead, a ticketed event for those 21 and up is planned.

The new event, For the Love of Art and Chocolate, is almost the opposite of the Festival of Lights. It's an indoor tasting and art auction that comes with a $60 price tag and dress code unlike the usual outdoor family affair with snow displays, carnival games and horse-drawn carriage rides.

"I think we focused a lot more this year on quality and not quantity," said Kirk Taylor, board president of the Oil Center Association. "With the Festival of Lights, we could have had 3,000 or 8,000 people. You couldn't measure really without a ticker. Now, if we could get 200 or 300 of the right people that are passionate about the Oil Center, then we'd consider that to be a successful event."

The goal of both the old and new event is to raise funds for the nonprofit association.

It takes about $70,000 to put on the Festival of Lights each year, and that money has been harder to secure with increasing competition for sponsorships at a time when the economy has been sluggish.

Nearby Christmas events happen downtown and at Moncus Park. Even celebrations in Youngsville and Broussard compete for the same sponsorships and attendees.

During the last three years, profits for the Festival of Lights have been a hit or miss, according to the association. Proceeds were about $25,000 one year, but the years before and after barely brought in $1,000 due to inclement weather.

"I've heard good feedback and bad feedback about what we're doing this year," Taylor said. "Once people start hearing the story, they're more understanding. I don't think people knew the expense of it. A $70,000 event is a big expense for a nonprofit with a volunteer board."

Although the festival won't happen this year, the Oil Center boulevards will still have Christmas lights and the beloved Santa display will still be featured on Lafayette General's skywalk.

"The Christmas spirit will still be in the Oil Center," said Megan Morris, the event planner behind both the Festival of Lights and For the Love of Art and Chocolate. "Lights and displays will still be going up in the Oil Center. It just won't be in the same way."

The lights displays are sponsored by Lafayette Utilities System, Lafayette General Medical Center and Coke.

Lafayette General spends about $7,500 per year to store, maintain and place the Santa display, according to Patricia Thompson, a hospital spokeswoman.

"Much like other organizations in town, Lafayette General is a nonprofit," Thompson said. "So financially, we're not in a position to shell out large cash sponsorships, but we did feel committed to maintaining Santa since he's the centerpiece of the festival just like Lafayette General is the centerpiece of the Oil Center."

Changes to the Oil Center's signature holiday event are one piece of the district's gradual evolution as it fights to stay relevant a time when competition for business investment is fierce.

The Oil Center once showcased the professional side of Lafayette's booming oil industry. It's since become a business district anchored by a hospital, a grocery store, restaurants and offices.

The district could evolve into a bustling urban center with walkable workplaces, residences and shops along lively streets and public spaces. At least, that's the vision of the 2018 Oil Center Redevelopment Plan.

The Oil Center's recent federal designation as an Opportunity Zone and state designation as a Cultural District have helped to set the plan in motion. But the initial phase of redevelopment has already hit a snag.

There's been a push to rezone property to allow for more apartment units per acre than the existing zoning allows for. Taylor points to Lafayette General's plan to construct high-end apartments for doctors-in-residence as an example of why this is desirable.

"If that happens, these residents are making $80,000 a year, and they're going to live in the Oil Center and eat at Antoni's and visit Pieces of Eight. They're going to add to that kind of robust, vibrant environment we're going for," Taylor said.

The recent rezoning proposal for property primarily owned by Lafayette General would allow for up to 42 apartments per acre. The existing zoning allows for 17 apartment units per acre.

But residents along Girard Park Circle worry the rezoning will lead to more traffic and less wildlife.

"We're not opposed to the redevelopment of the Oil Center," said Jim Diaz, who lives on Girard Park Circle. "We just don't want to be encroached upon. It would be a hindrance, not helpful, for the plan to happen. I'm against us getting bigger. I never understood that philosophy. We had a beautiful town with 80,000 or 90,000 people before this push to become metropolitan."

Residents like Diaz won the first battle when the Lafayette City-Parish Planning Commission voted last week to recommend the City Parish Council not rezone the property.

The Oil Center Association will continue its efforts to redevelop and redefine the district as the holiday season approaches. New branding designs will likely be unveiled during the Oil Center's new Christmas event.

"We want to keep the Oil Center recognizable," Taylor said. "We're hoping to unveil a couple of new options for branding and raise money to rebrand the Oil Center again."

For the Love of Art and Chocolate is scheduled for Dec. 12 at the Petroleum Club.

In addition to featuring art displays and chocolate-themed food and beverages, it will celebrate the Oil Center's designation as a state-recognized cultural district. Tickets to the event cost $60 and are available at theoilcenter.com.

The Festival of Lights could return in the coming years.

It will ultimately be up to members of the Oil Center Association as to whether the festival returns, the new event continues, or something else altogether happens. Like the redevelopment of the Oil Center, it will be an ongoing conversation among stakeholders.

"My intent is going to be to get some feedback on what people want," Taylor said. "Maybe we'll just have this more focused Christmas event, but members are allowed to have input and say 'This is what I'm happy with, and this is what I'm not happy with.' The members might say 'We want the festival back.'"