Three-year-old Julian Madera, who died in 2012 after allegedly suffering repeated beatings and rape at the hands of his mother's boyfriend, will finally get justice.

Landon C. Broussard, 29, of Lafayette accepted a plea deal Monday in Madera's death.

Broussard faced the possibility of the death penalty if convicted. He was scheduled for trial in December.

On Monday, Broussard accepted a plea deal from the districty attorney's office. In exchange for pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-deegree murder, down from first-degree murder, Broussard received a life sentence with no possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court office.

As part of the plea deal, other charges against Broussard were dropped, including first-degree rape and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

On Nov. 29, 2012, Broussard, then 19 years old. showed up at his grandmother's house on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette carrying Madera's naked, lifeless body. Police reports indicate he claimed a door fell on the boy the previous night and that he found the boy unresponsive in the bathtub the next morning as he babysat while Madera's mother attended class.

The evidence, police say, did not match Broussard's story.

The cause of death, according to the autopsy, was blunt force trauma. Madera's body showed evidence of long-term physical abuse and rape, the autopsy concluded. The boy's body was covered with new and old bruises. His ear and lip were split. His genitals were bruised and there were signs of rape.

Madera's mother, Laura D. Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a juvenile for not stopping the abuse by Broussard. She served time in jail and has been released.

Broussard's trial was delayed in 2016 when the public defender's office ran out of money.

The case file was sealed, preventing public scrutiny of most documents as the case proceeded in the court system. Judge Laurie Hulin of the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, in November 2015 prohibited the news media from photographing or filming Broussard in prison clothes or shackles, threatening to charge with contempt any news people who violated her order.

Media attorneys countered that doing so potentially violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Broussard's attorneys in 2015 asked Hulin to prohibit media coverage of pre-trial hearings, but she did not approve that request.