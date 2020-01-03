It took the entire four years of his term, but Mayor-President Joel Robideaux was on hand Friday to break ground on construction of a new Lafayette Parish animal shelter just days before leaving office.
Standing in a soggy field on Dugas Road, Robideaux thanked non-profit animal rescue group volunteers and Lafayette Consolidated Government staff for advancing no-kill shelter initiatives and contractors for rushing the $8.8 million construction project.
To his successor, Josh Guillory, who takes over as mayor-president at 3 p.m. Monday, Robideaux said, "We're handing off an incredible project to you. This is something that's going to be our legacy."
Former City-Parish President Joey Durel and the City-Parish Council set the groundwork for a new animal shelter, bringing to voters a referendum to combine existing mosquito control and public health taxes and allowing excess funds from those taxes to be spent on animal control. Voters approved the move, allowing Durel and the council to set aside some money for the shelter.
Robideaux campaigned four years ago on the idea of No-Kill 2020. Once in office, he worked with local and national groups to reduce the number of cats and dogs euthanized and increase the number of adoptions.
When Robideaux took office in 2016, 517 animals were adopted from the shelter. In 2019, there were 1,481 adoptions. The euthanasia rate dropped from 2,765 in 2016 to 722. By March 2019, the shelter had a live outcome of more than 90%, which is considered No-Kill status. At that point, Robideaux said it was time to ask the council for additional money needed to build the new shelter.
"This is going to be the best facility in the state," he said.
The state-of-the-art facility will be larger than the current shelter and will include a larger animal surgery suite for medical care and spay/neuter surgeries, Robert Benoit, assistant to the mayor and head of the No-Kill initiative, said. It will contain a special air filtration system for odor control and outdoor exercise area.
"One of the best things about it is you'll be able to go unassisted to look at the animals up for adoption," Benoit said. "It will be much more welcoming."
Lafayette Parish has been in need of a new animal shelter, Patty Meehan of Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter, said. The current shelter was built years ago as a rabies clinic. People have been hesitant to visit the current shelter, she said, because "it's a depressing place."
"This means everything," Meehan said. "We're so pleased Mr. Robideaux made it a reality."