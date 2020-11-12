A special attorney hired by the Lafayette City Council resigned over what she called "bully tactics" by the administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
City Council Chairman Patrick Lewis made the announcement in a news release Thursday evening that Lea Anne Batson has resigned after City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan sued her personally, alleging her appointment violated the home rule charter, usurping Logan's authority. Logan also sought legal damages from Batson personally.
“I think it is obvious that our long experiment with consolidation has failed and that it is time to look at total de-consolidation of city and parish governments," City Councilperson Nanette Cook said in the release.
Batson, in her letter of resignation, continued to maintain that the City Council was within its rights to hire its own attorney. The charter, she said, allows the council to appoint an attorney under special conditions if approved by the council.
The City Council, at the close of budget hearings in September, hired Batson over Logan's objections to represent it in conflicts with Guillory, city-parish attorneys and the Parish Council, particularly over budget issues. During budget hearings, the City Council was at odds with Guillory and the Parish Council over which entity could vote on budget items funded by the city.
City Council members said they believe it is a conflict of interest for Logan to represent both councils and Guillory when the three are in conflict.
“I believe it was incredibly inappropriate for the administration to sue Ms. Batson personally and seek damages from her,” Lewis said in the news release. “The administration has sunk to a new low in their ongoing attempt to keep the City Council from protecting the city residents’ tax dollars.”