The eighth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche will be Monday, beginning with an 8 a.m. French Mass at St. Leo’s in Leonville. The Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the celebrant.
The 40-mile Eucharistic Procession on the Bayou Teche will coincide with the continuing National Eucharistic Revival. The intention for the all-day spiritual and cultural celebration, hosted by the Community of Jesus Crucified, will also mark the 257th anniversary of the arrival of the Acadians.
The procession will begin in Leonville and proceed to St. Martinville by late afternoon.
Schedule
8 a.m.: Holy Mass in French with Bishop John Douglas Deshotel, D.D. at St. Leo the Great Church, Leonville
9 a.m.: Procession from St. Leo’s to the Leonville boat landing
9:30 a.m.: Boat Procession departs
10:20 a.m.: Arrive at Arnaudville and disembark for Rosary and Benediction
11:45 a.m.: Arrive at Cecilia and disembark for Rosary and Benediction
1:35 p.m.: Arrive at Breaux Bridge and disembark for Rosary and Benediction
3:15 p.m.: Arrive at Parks and disembark for Rosary and Benediction
4:45 p.m.: Flotilla arrives at St. Martinville behind Notre Dame; Foot Procession to Notre Dame de Perpetuel Secours for Benediction
5 p.m.: Procession from Notre Dame to St. Martin de Tours Church for Benediction
5:30 p.m.: Procession down Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel for Solemn Vespers & Final Benediction
6 p.m.: Solemn Vespers and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at Mater Dolorosa Chapel
Aug. 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, patroness of the Acadian people and of Acadiana. It is also marks the 257th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana.
Boats will reflect patrons chosen from a list of 50 Eucharistic witnesses — saints and blessed who exemplified a life dedicated to Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. They include St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Jean Vianney, St. Katharine Drexel, Blessed Carlo Acutis and Mother Teresa.
The Eucharistic Boat Procession arrives in St. Martinville near Longfellow’s Evangeline Oak. The foot procession departs from Notre Dame and makes its way to the “Mother Church of the Acadians,” St. Martin de Tours, for Benediction at 5:30 p.m.
To participate or for information, call (337) 394-6550, email fetedieuduteche@gmail.com or visit fetedieuduteche.org.