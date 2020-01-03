Lafayette Consolidated Government is suing the firm that created faulty district maps for the new City Council and Parish Council.

The maps created by Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, LLC were incorporated into a 2018 ballot proposition to split the City-Parish Council into separate bodies. Voters passed the hotly debated charter amendment, and the new councils will meet for the first time Jan. 7.

But the maps depicted districts that did not align with legal text outlining the district boundaries, leaving some parts of the City of Lafayette without council representation. A subsequent lawsuit by businessman — and eventual Parish Council candidate — Keith Kishbaugh sought to overturn the results of the charter proposition.

Supporting Kishbaugh's lawsuit were Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry, but a judge tossed that lawsuit, finding the errors were clerical and easily fixable by ordinance. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, and the State Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Kishbaugh lost his bid for the 1st District Parish Council seat to Bryan Tabor in the Oct. 12 election.

The city-parish petition filed Dec. 17 cites the expense of defending itself against the Kishbaugh as the reason for suing Geographic Planning, which is owned by demographer Mike Hefner, who is also named in the lawsuit.

The petition does not specify how much the city-parish spent on the Kishbaugh litigation, but the Acadiana Advocate previously reported the cost was more than $100,000. The petition seeks “such damages as are reasonable.”