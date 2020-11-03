Veteran Lafayette law enforcement officers Kip Judice and Reggie Thomas will face each other in a Dec. 5 runoff for Lafayette city marshal.

Nathan Broussard and John Trahan Jr. were eliminated from contention in Tuesday's election.

With 95 of 96 precincts reporting Tuesday evening, Judice received 44% of the vote with Thomas receiving 26% of the vote. A candidates has to receive 50% plus one vote to win outright.

Trahan was third with 20% of the vote and Broussard received 11%.

The city marshal serves a six-year term. The marshal's office assists with Lafayette City Court hearings, serves warrants and assists with evictions.

C. Michael Hill, an attorney and former federal magistrate judge, has been serving as interim city marshal since October 2018, after Brian Pope, the elected city marshal, was convicted of felony malfeasance in office. Pope attempted to run for reelection, but two judges ruled he was ineligible to do so, and last week, the state Supreme Court refused to hear Pope's appeal.

Judice, 55, retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in 2015, after working 30 years there. He ran for city marshal in 2014, receiving 48% of the vote in a runoff against Pope's 52%. Since May 2015, he has been the Duson chief of police.

Thomas, 54, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 11 months as interim Lafayette police chief and three years as deputy chief in which he oversaw the entire department and assisted in preparing the department's $33 million budget. Thomas retired in June after Guillory said he would eliminate the deputy chief's position, created by Guillory's predecessor, which would have dropped Thomas several levels in the hierarchy of the department.