Two Lafayette residents, Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak, were officially named to the USA Trampoline Olympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics.

The team was named following the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships last week in St. Louis, Missouri.

Both athletes train at Trampoline and Tumbling Express in Lafayette. This gym has produced six Olympians, which is more than half of the total number of Olympians in the USA since trampoline became an Olympic sport in 2000.

Trampoline gymnasts do flips, twists, and somersaults — forward and backward — in a half-dozen different positions from curled up to straight, while staying in the air as long as possible between bounces.

Trampoline gymnastics is a relatively new Olympic sport, first performed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. And the trampoline was only invented in the 1930s, when diver and gymnast George Nissen saw circus trapeze artists somersault as they bounced up from their safety net and thought it could help him practice those sports.

In competition, trampolinists perform sets of 10 different combinations while staying up as long as possible — 17, 18, seconds or more. Their first two routines, one compulsory and one optional, decide who gets into the finals. The finalists do a third routine.

The amount of time touching the trampoline is subtracted, using an electronic sensor. Touch down on the pads over the springs or ends, and you’re out. Scores for form, difficulty and “time of flight” are added together.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Despite inventing the trampoline, the U.S. is not the leader in trampoline gymnastics. China has won eight of the 24 Olympic medals; Canada has six, Russia four. Ukraine and Germany have two each, Uzbekistan and Australia one each. The United States? Zero.

Ahsinger and Shostack are hoping to change that.

Ahsinger’s mother wanted to steer her away from the pain she endured in gymnastics.

However, Ahsinger’s father secretly took her to a gym when she was 3, thinking it might stop her from running into walls. Turns out she needed glasses, but she loved the gym.

“I remember coming home so excited,” Ahsinger, 23, said in 2016. “I just loved to jump.”

Then she told her mother, “I want to go to the Olympics.”