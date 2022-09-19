Two Lafayette news organizations are suing Mayor-President Josh Guillory over alleged violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law by charging $1 per page for electronic records.
Attorneys representing The Current and The Acadiana Advocate filed a lawsuit Monday in 15th Judicial District Court against Guillory in his official capacity as mayor-president of Lafayette Consolidated Government and as custodian of public records alleging "egregious and intentional abuse" of the Public Records Law.
"Public servants can't tax their citizens because they are asking questions about what the government is up to," Scott Sternberg, a New Orleans attorney representing the news organizations, said. "The man did everything but triple-dog-dare us to sue him, and we're up for the challenge."
Prior to August, LCG did not require payment for the public or news media to obtain public records electronically, that is via email. The state legislature changed the law recently so that government agencies may charge a "reasonable" fee for electronically transmitting public records, as they have been allowed for years to charge a "reasonable" fee for print copies of records.
"Nothing in the recent amendments to the Louisiana Public Records law compels the Lafayette Consolidated Government to impose these new, cost-prohibitive charges," Gary McGoffin, a Lafayette attorney representing The Current, said. "It is an obvious attempt to impair every person’s constitutional right to know, first hand, what LCG is doing."
In August, an attorney for LCG began responding to requests from The Current and The Acadiana Advocate with invoices requiring payment of $1 per page in advance for records to be sent electronically. Some records are hundreds of pages long, a burden for news organizations, particulary the non-profit The Current, and for the public.
The standard rate for public records is 25 cents per page, the lawsuit states. Public bodies in Louisiana typically charge $15 to $25 per response, not per page, for electronic records. The Attorney General's office has said public bodies cannot charge for preparing and redacting public documents, only for actual copies.
The payment requirement comes as The Current and other news organizations are reporting on questionable drainage projects in the millions of dollars that Guillory appears to have authorized without properly bidding them.
"Instead of hiding records or destroying them," the lawsuit states, "Guillory has decided to make it as difficult as possible for the public to view and copy records so as to ensure there is no questioning of his administration."
On his Sept. 15 radio show on KPEL, Guillory made it clear the $1 per page electronic fee is aimed at the news media, saying, "I wish every media outlet had to pay $100 a page. You can put me on the record with that. All these media outlets, they pry and pry, they take our directors away from helping people just to pry and pry and make things up."
Sternberg said Monday, "Mayor-President Guillory's comments show contempt for public accountability. Those words can't be unsaid — and every person and business who pays taxes in Lafayette should be very concerned."
The Public Records Law is a protection for everyone, not specifically the news media, the lawsuit states. Guillory "has shown blatant contempt and capricious behavior" with regard to the law and therefore should be held personally liable for attorney's fees, costs and damages."
Michael Hebert, a private attorney acting as an assistant city-parish attorney, in response to an Aug. 24 public records request by The Current's Christiaan Mader, advised it would cost $70 — $1 per page — to deliver the records electronically, the lawsuit states.
Instead, Mader chose to review the records in person as the Public Records Law prohibits charging a fee to view public documents. Mader viewed the records at Hebert's office. The records were deliverd to Hebert's office from LCG in pdf format, the lawsuit states, adding it would have cost nothing more to send them to Mader via email in the same format.
Mader, in response to a Sept. 7 request for public documents, was advised by Hebert he would need to pay $876 in advance to produce the documents, the lawsuit states. Again, Mader viewed the records in Hebert's office. They were delivered to Hebert by LCG in pdf format which could have been emailed to Mader without LCG incurring additional expense.
On Sept. 1, Acadiana Advocate reporter Megan Wyatt requested public records from LCG and was advised by the assistant to City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan of the $1 a page fee. Wyatt chose to view the documents in person instead of paying the fee but was not allowed to do so unless she paid the fee, the lawsuit alleges.
Guillory, the lawsuit alleges, is using the Public Records Law to punish news organizations for reporting on his administration.
Authorities on the subject have repeatedly said the custodian of public records cannot charge for anything other than the actual cost of copying records, the attorneys wrote.
The news organizations are asking the court to stop Guillory from continuing to violate the Louisiana Public Records Law and from charging $1 a page for records, an unreasonable fee, the lawsuit alleges, and to allow free viewing of public records.
They also ask for attorney's fees and costs and civil penalties of $100 a day for "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious" actions.
The case has been assigned to Judge Marilyn Castle.