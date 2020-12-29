Holy Rosary Redevelopment held a groundbreaking to announce the first phase of construction on the historic building.
A grant was awarded to the project by the National Park Service to help fund the first phase of the stabilization process for the building, which includes demolition and debris removal, followed by stabilization of the roof, walls, and floor.
"This groundbreaking is the culmination of the effort and commitment given by so many individuals toward this project throughout the years, which ultimately landed us in the great position that we are in today," said Dustin Cravins, Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board president.
"Being a part of this process has been rewarding as we work to restore Holy Rosary to its place of prominence in the community," added Corey Jack, Holy Rosary Redevelopment Executive Director. 'I look forward to continuing working with the board and other community stakeholders as we break ground and move the project forward."
The contractor will be named shortly and work will begin in the first half of 2021.
Holy Rosary opened in 1913 in Lafayette as an industrial school for African American women and began accepting male students in 1947. It was for years the only school for African American children in Acadiana. Later it was that the only Catholic school for African American children.
Throughout its 107-year history, HRI was primarily run by the Sisters of the Holy Family, the second oldest order of African American nuns in the United States.
The school was closed by the Diocese in 1993 and fell into disrepair. About 2010, the Diocese transferred ownership to the order of nuns who had run the school.
The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation classified the site as one of the state’s most endangered historic buildings in 2014. Dustin Cravins, president of the Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board, said the three-story main building’s roof is close to collapsing on itself and the walls need to be shored up to prevent further decay.
The Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board is working with Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority on redevelopment of the institute, which is is listed as an endangered historic site by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
On Sept. 1, Corey Jack was named executive director of the project.
In 2019, a new economic development district was created to collect an additional 1% sales tax to assist with development of the institute.
The Holy Rosary district is bordered in part by Carmel Drive and Louisiana Avenue, and is one block short of Webb and Warren streets. The Holy Rosary EDD collected $136,984 in sales taxes between July and October.
The Holy Rosary board and LPTFA have been successful in raising more than $5 million in funding from both federal and state programs. The goal for the project is to build out a state-of-the-art community center that will include an urgent care facility, educational space, theater, a museum focused on African American and Creole history and Holy Rosary’s contributions, and retail space.