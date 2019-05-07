In 1949, Ernest Nabers Jr. boarded a train from Altoona, Pennsylvania, to southeastern Louisiana in a bid to change his future through higher education.
That decision led to decades as a principal and administrator in the Lafayette Parish School System and paved the way for countless others to better themselves over the course of Nabers’ life.
Ernest Nabers Jr. passed away April 28 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Annie; children Gabriel, Wilbur and Damita Nabers Rogers; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Cornelius Nabers; sister, Theda Brown; and countless community members indebted to his generosity and community devotion.
“I think if you went into a room and asked how many people knew him, you’d be surprised at the number of lives he touched and how many people he helped,” Wil Nabers said.
Ernest Nabers Jr. used his opportunities to push others to succeed, his son said. He specifically believed in the power of higher education, because his college experience altered the course of his life, Wil Nabers said.
Ernest Nabers Jr. was pushed toward education by his mother, Mattie Nabers, who worked as a domestic worker. She used her entire life savings to buy her son a one-way train ticket to college, in the hopes he could build a better life for himself, Wil Nabers said.
“She said, ‘I can’t explain or describe anything about college or what you’re going to encounter, but all I can tell you is you’ve got to go, you’ve got to make it and you’ve got to come back and get your brother and show him how,’” Wil Nabers said. “And he did.”
After stepping off the train from Altoona, Ernest Nabers Jr. enrolled at Leland College in Baker, where he studied education and played football while working odd jobs to put himself through school. While there he met his future wife, Annie Brown, Wil Nabers said.
After graduation he worked as a social studies teacher and coach at Paul Breaux High School, where he later became the assistant principal. He then briefly served as an assistant principal at Lafayette High School before being appointed principal of Northside High School in December 1971.
He was the first black principal of an integrated high school in Lafayette, according to a December 13, 1971, article in The State Times Advocate.
He earned his master’s degree in education from Southern University in 1968 while teaching at Paul Breaux High School, served on the Southern University Board of Supervisors and later served as head of the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department, his son said.
He later came out of retirement to serve as the principal of N.P. Moss Middle School from 1994 until spring 2000.
Ernest Nabers Jr. took Leland College’s motto, “Not for ourselves, but for others,” to heart, and used it as the guiding principle in his life, Wil Nabers said.
“He encouraged you, whether you were his kid, grandkid, the neighbor’s kid or someone he never knew,” his son said.
As an athletic coach, his father was good at spotting potential in others and was willing to push students further than they thought they could go on their own, Wil Nabers said. His father would make phone calls to connections at colleges, connect students to alumni, drive students to interviews and bring coaches in to meet his athletes, among other things.
He was willing to do anything to give others a shot at an education if they were willing to do their part and work for it, Wil Nabers said.
Lafayette attorney Valerie Gotch Garrett still gets chocked up when she recalls how Ernest Nabers Jr. helped put her through Southern University’s Law School in 1989. Garrett was in her late 20s, with two infant boys, a sick husband and a dream to become a lawyer, she said.
“People told me, ‘You’re a woman, you’re black, you can’t be a lawyer,’” Garrett said.
When she got the acceptance call, she cried because the dream she wanted for so long felt out of reach, she said. Garrett didn’t “have a penny to go to law school,” and the admissions department was demanding an immediate answer to reserve her place. She didn’t know what to do, she said.
Several aunts and uncles had worked with Ernest Nabers Jr. at Paul Breaux High School, and her grandparents knew him from church and around the McComb-Veazey neighborhood in north Lafayette. He had helped students before, so Garrett gave him a call.
Ernest Nabers Jr. knew her family, and after hearing her passion to succeed he was convinced she was worth his faith, Garrett said. He told her to accept and that everything would be arranged, she said.
“He said, ‘All I want you to do is come back home and help the community because we have an obligation to serve. I help you, you help somebody else and we grow our community,’” Garrett said, her voice overcome with tears.
Ernest Nabers Jr. arranged for Garrett to get free gas each day as she drove back and forth from Lafayette to Baton Rouge. He also arranged for her to get books and anything else she needed while she waited for financial aid money. Once the money arrived, she would pay everyone back, Garrett said.
All on his name and the power of his word, she said.
“It was the idea of, ‘I will stand for you so you can stand for yourself,’ and that meant the world to me,” Garrett said.
It made her fight harder, Garrett said.
Garrett kept her promise, and when she graduated from law school in 1992, she returned to Lafayette to work as an attorney. She later served as the Lafayette Housing Authority’s first African American chairwoman and started her own legal practice.
Garrett said each time she would see Ernest Nabers Jr. he’d remind her he was keeping his eye on her. He watched her grow through the years, she said, even when the two weren’t always in touch.
Ernest Nabers Jr.’s widow Annie Nabers said his support of young people is one of the things she loved most about her husband.
Wil Nabers said toward the end of his father’s life he found a college photo of his mother tucked in his father’s wallet. Annie Nabers said when she saw it, she was surprised — she’d given it to Ernest in the summer of 1951, and she hadn’t seen it in years. He’d had it all that time, Wil Nabers said.
Wil Nabers said his father was inquisitive, a voracious reader and considerate but firm. He was not easily intimidated and knew how things needed to be accomplished, which made him the perfect fit to run Northside High School during a period of racial upheaval.
White students at the integrated high school were boycotting classes and protesting on the school lawn, disrupting campus activity and raising concerns among parents. When his father stepped in, people quickly knew who was boss, Wil Nabers said.
“He used to say, ‘If you see me in a fight with a bear, help the bear. I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to lose,’” Wil Nabers said.
He wasn’t scared of progress and knew the only thing that mattered was children’s access to education and having an environment to succeed, his son said.
“My father believed that no matter what we are, we’re here at school to give these kids the best education they can possibly get to be the most contributing folks in society. That’s the goal, that’s our focus and everything else is noise,” Wil Nabers said.
Funeral services for Ernest Nabers Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Trinity CME Church at 604 Lee Avenue in Lafayette. Visitation will begin at 7 a.m. and the service will be held at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ernest Nabers, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Southern University.