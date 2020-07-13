Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he intends for fire and police officers to enforce the governor's order which went into effect Monday requiring people to wear masks in businesses and other public buildings, as well as outdoors when they cannot social distance.
But by Monday evening, Lafayette officials were still working out what their role is in enforcing the order.
Until Monday, only employees of a business who had direct contact with customers were required to wear a covering over their mouth and nose to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
On Saturday, citing skyrocketing cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered everyone to wear masks starting Monday morning. He also restricted bars from serving food or alcohol for on-premises consumption.
"As long as the order is in effect, we will enforce it to the best of our ability with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office," Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government said Monday morning.
By Monday evening, LCG officials were still seeking clarification from the state on what their role is in enforcing the new order.
An LCG news release from Angelle stated the fire and police departments will continue conducting compliance checks at local businesses, issuing warnings to those not in compliance.
"If a business is reported or found in violation a second time," the news release states, "the business is referred to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Louisiana Department of Health for enforcement" and could be issued a citation, possibly by the Lafayette Police Department. If a business still does not comply, additional enforcement steps could be taken, including shutting off electricity.
Regarding the new mask mandate for customers effective Monday, a business owner or his employees have the first responsibility for enforcement.
Edwards said Saturday the business must require visitors to wear a mask unless the individual claims to have a medical condition that would be aggravated by a mask. If the customer refuses, the business owner or employees are supposed to ask the customer to leave. If the customer refuses, they can be charged with trespassing.
If a business does not require customers to wear masks, the business owner can be cited, Edwards said.
Enforcement, the governor said during a media availability Monday, falls primarily on the State Fire Marshal's Office, Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana State Police.
Violation of the governor's proclamation is a misdemeanor offense.
Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's Office, said Monday her agency along with the LDH and local fire departments and fire prevention bureaus, including the Lafayette Fire Department, are responsible for different areas of enforcement, from crowd limits to social distancing, face mask compliance and sanitation problems.
If the local fire departments receive a complaint they will handle, they log it into a statewide system used by the State Fire Marshal's Office and health department, Rodrigue said. Otherwise, they can refer the complaint to the regional office of the State Fire Marshal's Office, she said.
Prior to Monday, the Lafayette Fire Department has primarily checked bars for compliance, while also handling a handful of complaints, according to public records obtained by The Acadiana Advocate.
The Lafayette Police Department has been conducting compliance checks on other businesses, primarily restaurants, issuing verbal warnings when workers are not wearing masks, the documents show.