Local and state officials pleaded with Louisiana drivers to be extra careful on the roads heading into the Christmas holiday as the number of car crashes continues to climb, following national trends, and people continue to die.

“We need to do something about it,” Louisiana State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said in a press conference on Monday at Troop I headquarters in Lafayette. “It’s not only a law enforcement issue. It’s a public safety issue.”

Gossen said the numbers are likely to rise if drivers don't focus their attention on safety. “We are expecting some serious numbers, unfortunately. We are pleading with the public: Please have a plan in place. If you organize a party, don't be scared to act. Take the keys from those you see who are not able to drive."

Over the past weekend, nine car crashes killed 12 people in Louisiana. Over the past three weeks, there have been 59 crashes and 68 fatalities. Of those fatalities, 15 were in Acadiana. Louisiana experienced the deadliest Thanksgiving weekend in seven years. A total of 16 crashes and 21 fatalities were reported between Nov. 24-29.

“These are not simple numbers,” Eric Dauphine, DOTD District 3 administrator, said at the press conference. “These are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters who didn’t make it to the Thanksgiving tables. These are people.”

On Friday night, a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 49 near in St. Landry Parish slammed head-on into an SUV with five people aboard. Three siblings, 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons, and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons, were killed. Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was hospitalized in critical condition. The fifth person in the vehicle, Christopher Simmons' 16-year-old girlfriend, was also injured. The pickup’s driver, 54-year-old John Lundy of Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene, too.

"Death notice is the toughest part of our job,” Gossen said during the press conference. “We have done more this year than in the past years.”

Penalties for vehicular homicide are harsh. A person risks up to 30 years in prison with a minimum of 3 years without parole. Vehicular homicide sentences might also include a fine of up to $15,000 if the person had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson cited the increase in concerning driving behavior as one of the reasons why the number of car crashes and fatalities is climbing in the Acadiana region. Lafayette Parish represented 12% of the fatalities in Louisiana and 23% of the crashes as of mid-November, according to the DOTD data.

Nationwide, an estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020, a U.S. Department of Transportation report found in October. It is the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.

Still, law enforcement agencies and local officials struggle to find an explanation of why this trend is evolving right now.

“I am not really sure why all of this is happening," said Gossen during the press conference. “But what we know is that most of the crashes are 100% preventable.”

Approaching the Christmas holidays, Louisiana State Police said it will increase the number of troopers patrolling interstates and highways statewide. But most of the responsibility is on drivers, said Ron Czajkowski, the Safety Coordinator at the Acadiana Regional Transportation Safety Coalition. "It's never a bad time to talk about safety. Have a plan. Stick to that plan,” he said. “Be prepared to use an alternative way to get home. Use Uber. A Lyft. A Taxi. Call a friend. Be proactive about it.”

Local officials also warned to avoid using mobile phones while driving and not rush. “Phones down. Eyes up,” added Czajkowski. “But most importantly, no speeding: slow down on these streets. Slow down. Give yourself more time."