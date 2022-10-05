Directors and top council staff not in the civil service system won't be receiving large raises when the new Lafayette Consolidated Government's new fiscal year begins Nov. 1.
The City and Parish Councils voted unanimously Tuesday to reject the raises, some more than $30,000 per person, proposed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in his proposed 2022-23 budget.
The councils previously voted unanimously on Sept. 8 against the Guillory-proposed pay raises, removing them from the budget before they adopted it.
Guillory used his line-item veto authority to re-insert the raises, totaling more than $250,000, into the budget, despite no authority in the Home Rule Charter to do so and despite Attorney General opinions saying he cannot line-item veto items back into the budget.
After apparently realizing he didn't have the four out of five votes needed on both the City and Parish Councils to uphold his veto, Guillory last week issued a statement saying he was withdrawing his veto even though it appears he has no authority to withdraw a veto.
"You can't withdraw a veto once you put it up," City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said Tuesday.
The vote Tuesday means Guillory's top staff and directors as well as non-civil service council staff will not receive the extra pay raises. They, like other LCG employees, will receive a 2% pay hike.
Some employees, including the City Marshal, justices of the peace and constables, were incorrectly omitted from the vote although the councils' intent, Cook said, was to deny them the extra pay raises, too. She requested an ordinance to adjust the budget at a later date to remove those pay raises.
Directors and administrators who are appointed by Guillory would have received pay hikes ranging from $5,000 a year to $37,600 a year.