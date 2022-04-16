Easter week is coming to an end, but a violent 24 hours that left two teenagers dead and at least four more injured has some Lafayette community leaders distressed.
It started about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Broussard, where Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr., a 19-year-old from Iberia Parish, was shot and killed in an Exxon gas station parking lot at 1505 Bonin Road. Broussard police said a suspect, Dazjhalun Charles, 24, of Jeanerette, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder.
The violence continued Wednesday night in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette, where 18-year-old Trevon Bonner allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old girl. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Lafayette police arrived at Bonner’s residence to serve a warrant for attempted second-degree murder about 1 a.m. Thursday. After Bonner barricaded himself inside the residence for an hour and refused to surrender, he was killed by Lafayette police around 2.30 a.m.
A preliminary investigation by Louisiana State Police found that officers used a marked armored vehicle to breach the door when Bonner didn’t comply. After breaching the door, at least one officer saw Bonner inside holding a handgun, State Police said. They deployed tear gas inside the house. Bonner then fired the handgun at officers, and several officers shot back, according to State Police.
Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette police responded to reports of another shooting in the 800 block of Surrey Street. Responding officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from injuries after being struck with fragments from a bullet, according to a statement from police.
A preliminary investigation indicated that multiple vehicles were stopped in traffic when people from two to three vehicles began shooting at one another. The victim was a bystander.
A few hours later at Moore Park, Lafayette police officers responded to another shooting, where two female victims, ages 17 and 18, were injured, according to the police. Witness reports indicate the shooting occurred after a large crowd had gathered at the the park.
It was not the first killing at the park. In October 2020, Nathaniel Sharpley, 18, and Ja’Kyrie Javon Clark, 19, were killed in a shooting there. Jamyron Christun Magee, 19, of Angie, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, court records show.
“It’s very disheartening to hear of the unnecessary violence in our city. We must harder to teach individuals about conflict resolution,” said Lafayette Fire Department investigator Alton Trahan, who is also a vice president of 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette.
“As these incidents are likely related to a multitude of reasons, none can be considered so serious to want to seriously injure or possibly kill another human. We have some work to do in our community that will have to engage leaders of all facets,” he added.
Lafayette has experienced a significant increase in violent crimes, according to the 2021 annual FBI crime report. The rise in crime followed statewide and national trends. Homicides were also on track to increase locally, although not as much as statewide and nationally. There were 712 violent crimes reported in 2020 on the FBI report, which used the Lafayette Police Department as a source, up from 664 in 2019.
Since parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory was sworn in in early 2020, the Lafayette Police Department leadership has changed five times. That, community leaders warned, might be a contributing factor.
Thirty-four people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2021, which marked a 47% increase over 2020 when at least 23 homicides were investigated, data shows.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department in January launched a violent crime task force aimed at addressing gun violence in the city-parish.
Most of the teenagers involved in this week’s gun shootings in Lafayette and Broussard were Black, a sign that behind the increase in violent crimes are well-known systemic issues, advocates said.
“Education is key to preventing senseless gun violence in Lafayette. The neglect for the educational needs of the north side of Lafayette Parish is directly connected to the quality of life and privileges (or lack thereof) that are offered without complications to other areas of the parish,” said Nureaks Ross, a longtime resident of north Lafayette.
“The poor education, poor quality of life, and lack of equitable access is a direct correlation to the causes of gun violence.”
Ross, a Black community organizer, said that moving forward with the building of the Northeast Regional Library would be a first step in the right direction.
“Lafayette needs a library system that serves all of its communities and especially promotes and prioritizes education in underprivileged areas, not a library system that fights to delay and prevent vital library services to the Black community,” she said.
Data shows that for every 100,000 White people in Louisiana, 675 were incarcerated in 2021. For every 100,000 Black people, that number was 2,749. During the 2018-19 school year, 37,893 Black students in Louisiana were given out-of-school suspensions, compared to 16,127 White students.
The Black infant mortality rate statewide — 10.5 infants per 1,000 live births — is more than twice the rate for White Louisianans, 2021 data showed.
“I am a concerned citizen, a concerned mother, and a concerned grandmother. What I think is that this system doesn’t offer young Black teens a lot of activities to be involved in, and that’s a systemic issue,” said Pam Thibeaux, a Black community organizer.
ACLU data showed that the median wealth of White households in Louisiana is 20 times that of Black households and 18 times that of Latino households.
“I have the feeling that the system doesn’t believe in giving second chances, but most of the time, it doesn’t even provide the first chance for many of us,” she added.“That damages our kids. If you grow up with far fewer opportunities than others every day, it is more likely you make a mistake and fail.”
In Lafayette, where a 1923 ordinance restricted Black residents to a pair of Black-only areas that account for less than half a square mile of land for years, remnants of racist housing policies are still visible today.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows that neighborhoods in north Lafayette, a majority-Black area, have dramatically lower median household incomes and home values than the city’s other areas.
“We are indeed a tale of two cities!” said Marja Broussard, a Black community leader in Lafayette. “The haves and the have-nots. The south side and the north side. All leadership will need to come together to right this wrong.”
Broussard said both local and state leaders failed the Black community in Lafayette, and she said the persistent violence on the north side is a sign of systemic racism.
“We have four failing high schools, no full-service emergency rooms, and no economic developments in north Lafayette,” she said. “The solution is to listen to north-side leaders who advocate for a new north side. Time has run out.”