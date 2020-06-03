Bryson Bernard, better known by his stage name Cupid, is no stranger to the injustices faced by black men in the United States.
That's why the Lafayette musician is using his influence as the creator of the "Cupid Shuffle" to raise awareness of these injustices through a collaborative song called "What's Wrong USA."
"I wanted to know how I could bring awareness to the subject through my platform," Bernard said. "Let's communicate. Communication will be the pathway to unity."
Bernard, 39, created the framework for "What's Wrong USA" with an opening, closing and background music.
"See, it's obvious that a lot of y'all wanna act like y'all don't know what's going on," Bernard says in the song's opening. "So since y'all love our music so much, we're going on here to educate y'all with it."
The song's framework includes lyrics about the power law enforcement has over minorities and how police rarely face punishment for wrongdoing. The core of the song has no lyrics, only background music, so individual artists can record their experiences in their own voices.
Several rappers, lyricists, poets and other artists from across the country have shared their stories since Bernard issued the challenge over the weekend.
Bernard is hoping more will join in so their fans might better understand why protests have broken out in hundreds of cities in the week since another black man died in police custody.
"A rock musician might get on this challenge and affect a whole different audience than an artist that does blues or a rapper or a spoken word artist," Bernard said. "This isn't about putting a song out there for the charts. This is about spreading awareness through song and music."
Like much of the country, Bernard said he's been outraged since watching the May 25 video of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly 8 minutes. The 46-year-old black man later died at a hospital.
Although Bernard has not experienced police brutality in the way many black men have, he said he's no stranger to racial profiling and has been wrongfully arrested for a crime he didn't commit.
Bernard said he was arrested at the age of 19 at the Northgate Mall and held in a jail cell for a short time before being released.
He said he felt like he was being followed by an officer while shopping and increased his pace out of fear.
"I had no idea what was going on," Bernard said. "I started walking faster, and that's when it happened. I was pushed to the ground and cuffed and put in jail."
He was accused of shoplifting, but video footage revealed that police arrested the wrong man, Bernard said.
Although he wasn't injured during the arrest, Bernard said the experience has stuck with him. What if he reached into his pocket or had been perceived as a threat? Would he still be alive to tell the story?
"The people we rely on to protect us — We need them to be a little bit more compassionate and careful when these situations arise because we're counting on them," Bernard said. "Because if we can't trust them, it's just tough. It's just tough."
Bernard said he is pulled over by law enforcement far too often while driving for small infractions — such as rolling through a stop sign when he's certain he came to a full stop — because he is a black man in an expensive vehicle.
Bernard said he's often questioned about where he got his high-end Chevrolet Corvette, but the moment he identifies himself as Cupid, the tone of the conversation changes.
"I've gotten tickets and have signed autographs in the same transaction on more than one occasion," Bernard said, noting that most black men who are unfairly profiled don't have the same ability to diffuse the situation.
That's the primary reason Bernard is hoping to use his influence, along with that of other artists, to spread the message of what's wrong with America.
"This is not a black versus white thing," Bernard said. "This is a black versus the laws that protect us versus police thing. I've watched too many police officers go home and go on vacation and have kids and grandkids after killing someone unlawfully. I think everyone is just tired of watching black people die on camera, and the policemen having no repercussions. That's the biggest problem."