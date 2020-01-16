The SMILE Community Action Agency, more than two years after losing its federal Head Start funding, has been granted its appeal and may apply for a Head Start grant — but a SMILE official is decrying was he says was an injustice to the agency, its employees and the community it serves.
Craig C. Mathews, CEO of the St. Mary Iberia Lafayette CAA, said in a special board meeting Thursday that he was notified Jan. 7 in a phone call from Ann Lenahan, deputy director of the Head Start office in Washington, D.C., that the agency's appeal was approved in December.
"At a minimum what I see in this whole scheme of things is this organization was persecuted and prosecuted both by the Office of Head Start, by the general public and by our own community before there was a fair trial," Mathews said. "This ruling says we did nothing wrong."
Instead of waiting for resolution of the appeal, the federal agency in 2017 withdrew SMILE's grant funding and assets, allowing a contractor to operate Head Start in its place, leaving SMILE "with a decision in our favor without a grant to operate," Mathews said.
"Some people need to be held accountable," he said.
The regional Administration for Children and Families pulled SMILE's grant in 2017, alleging the local agency "failed to timely correct three deficiencies related to incidents of alleged abuse or neglect of children," the Department of Health and Human Services' appeals board decision states. But the three incidents occurred before the end of a 30-day period the federal agency gave SMILE to correct problems, the appeals board wrote.
"ACF sought to terminate the grantee for repeat deficiencies without allowing it the time for correction set in ACF's own notice," the decision states.
SMILE had disagreed with some of the ACF's factual allegations, argued that some of the allegations were not deficiencies as defined by statute and that ACF could not establish SMILE did not correct the problems within 30 days, the 25-page document states.
The deadline to apply for a new Head Start grant was Jan. 13. Because of the ruling, though, Mathews said the local agency secured an extension and has until Feb. 7 to apply.
"At a minimum we have suffered a severe breakdown in the trust, in the relationship between our community and this corporation," he said.
A federal agency interrupted 49 years of service SMILE provided to the community, he said.
"The way they did it and the reasons were sloppy. Somebody had an ax to grind against SMILE," Mathews added. "People lost their homes. People lost their jobs. We were ridiculed. We were ostracized. And it was all unwarranted."