The latest sales taxes collected in the city of Lafayette are up significantly from the amount on which Mayor-President Josh Guillory based his 2020-21 proposed budget.
The July sales tax report from the Lafayette Parish School Board sales tax office, reflecting taxes paid in June, show the city collected $7 million.
Guillory's proposed budget, which is under review by the city and parish councils, is based on an average of $3.8 million a month for July through October. The new fiscal year begins Nov. 1.
With actual sales tax collections coming in at nearly double Guillory's projection, the city's financial condition is in better shape than the proposed budget anticipates, perhaps giving the City Council more money to restore some of the cuts the mayor-president made.
"We have an opportunity to be a little more optimistic than we were told," City Councilwoman Nanette Cook said Monday. "We still need to be careful. But the numbers are nowhere near the 27% decrease the budget is built on."
Guillory laid off more than 100 full- and part-time employees since June and is shutting down recreation centers, the science museum, Heymann Performing Arts Center and more, , citing a drastic reduction in city sales tax collections since March, when businesses were shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Even during the month when most businesses were closed, the city sales taxes were not as low as the mayor-president estimated for the final months of hte 2019-20 fiscal year and in his proposed 2020-21 budget.