Vacancies on two controversial Lafayette Parish boards, the library board and Bayou Vermilion District board, are expected to be filled Wednesday by the Lafayette Parish Council.
The appointment are being watched by supporters who have seen the Parish Council in the past year appoint people who seem intent on cutting programs, have a conservative philosophy and who forced leaders of both the library system and BVD to resign.
Library Director Teresa Elberson resigned suddenly in January after months of pressure from the Library Board of Control which rejected a state grant for books and speakers about Black voting rights and history because they said the speakers were too far left.
The library board at the time included Stephanie Armbruster, who protested the 2018 Drag Queen Story Time event at the library and was appointed instead of an incumbent board member, and Landon Boudreaux, a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee.
Since then, the Parish Council, which includes four Republicans and one Democrat, appointed in February another Drag Queen Story Time protester, Robert Judge, who was one of seven who applied, including a couple of university professors.
Twice since February Judge has tried to amend the mission statement of the library to remove recreation and cultural enrichment. He took over as library board president Nov. 1. Boudreaux was voted vice president.
Armbruster and Judge voted Nov. 15 to ban a book for LGBTQ teens. The attempt failed but the book, along with the entire non-fiction teen section, was moved to the adult non-fiction section.
Joyce Linde, a founder of the conservative LA-CAN/the Tea Party of Lafayette, who is a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, is one of 10 people who applied for a vacancy on the volunteer library board to be filled Wednesday. Others include a public school teacher and University of Louisiana English professor.
There is another vacancy on the eight-person library board. Mayor-President Josh Guillory is responsible for filling that seat with an employee of Lafayette Consolidated Government. The seat was vacated when Hilda Edmond, who attempted to convene an unadvertised executive session to discuss books displayed for Pride Month in February, recently resigned.
Guillory's spokesperson Jamie Angelle said on Nov. 3 the mayor-president's appointee would be coming in a few weeks.
The Parish Council on Wednesday also is expected to fill a vacancy on the volunteer Bayou Vermilion District Board, whose long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned Nov. 19 after months of pressure and two attempts at firing him.
The applicants are Wayne Colvin, a retired CPA, and Glynn Shelly Maturin II, an attorney.
Cheramie became a target after Vermilionville staff released a public statement condemning systemic racism after the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned in protest, including Calvin Leger, who was quickly re-appointed to the board and led efforts to fire Cheramie.
The board appears to be targeting Vermilionville, which operates in a deficit.
Board member David Eaton, appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2020, and Mark Wiltz, who is on the staff of Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and appointed to the BVD board by the City Council in October 2020 instead of the incumbent, were recently chosen president and vice president of the BVD board.
Both are affiliated with Citizens for a New Louisiana, a conservative group that Executive Director Michael Lunsford of Breaux Bridge calls a local government watchdog group.
Lunsford on Nov. 16, 2020, posted a video and statement alleging Vermilionville staff is "pilfering MILLIONS" intended for bayou operations like erosion control and litter cleanup, and have "reappropriated nearly an entire agency to cultural manipulation and political engagement.”
Apparently one of the first to hear about Cheramie's resignation Nov. 19, Lunsford posted on the Citizens for a New Louisiana Facebook page that same day, "David Cheramie is out as CEO of Bayou Vermilion District. #winning #persistence."
Lunsford is a common denominator between the BVD board and library board. Even though he lives in St. Martin Parish and is on that parish's Republican executive committee, he filed complaints over two books in the Lafayette Parish public library system, including the LGBTQ book that Armbruster and Judge wanted to ban.
Supporters of Lafayette Public Libraries have posted on the group's Facebook page excerpts and summaries of emails and text messages obtained through public records requests that show Lunsford discussing with Parish Councilmen Lafayette Consolidated Government business, including appointments to boards, calling some applicants "super liberal" and "hard left."
The Parish Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.