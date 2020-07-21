Residents of north Lafayette pleaded Tuesday with Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the parish and city councils to keep four recreation centers in Black communities open, calling the move a form of discrimination
A representative of one group proposed Lafayette Consolidated Government lease the four centers to the group for $1 a year. Another community leader said if the matter is not resolved by the end of the year he will call for defunding city hall.
Guillory announced in a video news release late Friday afternoon he was closing four recreation centers in north Lafayette neighborhoods that are largely Black and economically challenged, as well as laying off 37 employees. He said the move is needed because tax revenue is down dramatically because of COVID-19 business closures and a depressed energy industry.
The Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street in Pa Davis Park are slated for closure in the new fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
North Lafayette residents, Black and White, spoke Tuesday about the importance of keeping recreation centers open. Herb Green said he's a product of the Heymann Park center, which gave him the confidence to join the military. Programs at the centers, he said, create healthy competition.
"If you take that away," Green said, "there's going to be a competition between drug dealers. There's going to be a competition between people that we don't want in those places" and those people will try to recruit young people to get involved in bad things.
Cory Levier, founder of Cycle Breakers Coalition, a nonprofit group, proposed LCG lease the four recreation centers to his group for $1 a year for 20 years. The group, he said, will provide management, staff programs and a vision, and already is recruiting volunteers to help. LCG would provide utilities and internet and all equipment already in the buildings.
Bill Leindecker suggested, instead of closing the centers, the mayor-president reduce hours and alternate when all 10 recreation centers are open, and utilize employees in a creative and productive way through all parks.
Leindecker questioned why Guillory and his staff have not produced statistics or data on the savings or costs of closing the centers.
"Targeting one section of the city and one group of people is shameful," he said. To access other recreation centers, residents near those proposed for closure, many of whom ride buses and bicycles, will have to cross busy streets.
Guillory's proposal, Leindecker said, "Sends the message: You are not equal. You are not worth looking at all options. Announcing closures and layoffs on a Friday is deplorable."
John Milton, pastor of Imani Temple No. 49 in Lafayette, said Guillory's proposal has racial undertones.
"It's either going to be one community or we are going to be a divided community," he said, "one clawing at the throat of the other. At least give a park to the children" or by the end of the year, "we shall defund city hall."
Guillory said he was motivated by the lively discussion Tuesday and welcomes ideas, but reminded residents budget cuts are needed. A parks and recreation tax, he said, is not generating enough money to sustain operations.