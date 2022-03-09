ACA.gasprices.030822.4

Gas prices at RaceTrac on Congress Street Monday, March 7, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Gas prices continue to climb in the Lafayette area as Louisiana officially set a record for its highest price per gallon at $4.067 Wednesday. 

A regular gallon of gas will cost Lafayette drivers around $4.077, according to AAA's Wednesday report. A year ago, it would've cost them around $2.50. 

By collecting information from users and directly from gas stations, GasBuddy displays live prices. 

Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas in the Lafayette area Wednesday: 

  • $3.69 per gallon: Mobil at 8311 Maurice Ave. 
  • $3.77 per gallon: Walmart at 204 N. Lewis St. 
  • $3.78 per gallon: Cajun Fire Fuel Stop at 1898 W. Mills Ave. 
  • $3.79 per gallon: Murphy USA at 1209 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. 
  • $3.79 per gallon: Valero at 8816 Church Point Hwy. 

Click here for the latest information from GasBuddy. 