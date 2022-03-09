Gas prices continue to climb in the Lafayette area as Louisiana officially set a record for its highest price per gallon at $4.067 Wednesday.
A regular gallon of gas will cost Lafayette drivers around $4.077, according to AAA's Wednesday report. A year ago, it would've cost them around $2.50.
By collecting information from users and directly from gas stations, GasBuddy displays live prices.
Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas in the Lafayette area Wednesday:
- $3.69 per gallon: Mobil at 8311 Maurice Ave.
- $3.77 per gallon: Walmart at 204 N. Lewis St.
- $3.78 per gallon: Cajun Fire Fuel Stop at 1898 W. Mills Ave.
- $3.79 per gallon: Murphy USA at 1209 E. Admiral Doyle Dr.
- $3.79 per gallon: Valero at 8816 Church Point Hwy.
