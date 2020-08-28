Lafayette Parish residents have about 10 days to move storm debris to their curbs for collection.
A collection date will be set once the city-parish government is now hiring a debris collection specialist. Sticks, branches, logs and other yard waste will not be collected as garbage until then, and officials are asking people to avoid taking yard waste to the compost facility.
Yard waste should be collected separately from other types of debris. If containers are used, they should not exceed 35 gallons and 50 pounds. The following types of debris should also be separated into distinct piles:
• Electronics
• Large appliances
• Hazardous waste
• Construction debris
• Household garbage
Residents are advised to avoid placing debris piles near water meters, telephone and cable lines and power poles.