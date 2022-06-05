Acadiana’s leading Pride celebration in downtown Lafayette is increasing its footprint this year with new programming and activities, a move that supporters hope will communicate the LGBTQ+ community in the region is enduring and plans to remain a visible facet of Acadiana.
The expanded event will kick off Saturday with a walking parade at 9 a.m., followed by a day of scheduled activities and performances in and around businesses on Jefferson Street. Supporters say the celebration is important, especially in the face of challenges, like legislation that targets LGBTQ+ people or the repeated attempted removal of LGBTQ+ materials from the public library system.
Kailine McCoy, better known in the community as drag queen Roxie C. Black, has been tapped as the inaugural parade’s grand marshal.
The performer, a Black transgender woman, said stepping into the position, especially in light of the role transgender women of color played in the 1969 Stonewall Riots that inspired today’s Pride, is an honor.
She hopes standing as the parade's grand marshal will give a feeling of peace and confidence to others, especially queer people of color.
“I feel it’s very important. It’s one thing to be trans, but it’s a whole other thing in the South to be colored. I just feel that this is going to open the doors for so many opportunities for other people to have that same opportunity that I was afforded,” Black said.
Black, 33, grew up in New Iberia and has lived in St. Martinville for the past 10 years. She long knew she was queer, but around age 21 she recognized that her attraction to men didn’t stem from gayness, but from identifying as a woman. She soon after began her transition, and has been completing hormone therapy for the past seven years.
Her journey has been eased by accepting family members and friends, but even a strong support network couldn’t smooth the entire path, including battling internal doubt and questioning whether she’s pretty enough, feminine enough, if people looked at her and knew she wasn’t born a woman, she said.
Black said traveling for performances and advocacy work has exposed her to cities and areas of the country where LGBTQ+ people are regarded with respect and accepted. At home in the South, she said even living largely unharassed in her daily life, there’s an undercurrent of fear and concern.
“Here, I feel like I face more chances of being hurt or being discriminated against. Even though I’m not ashamed of who I am, I don’t try to publicize it as much,” Black said.
Even with that apprehension, Black is a present and recognizable figure in the community, performing as a member of Thee Ladies of Bolt, securing several LGBTQ+ pageant titles and reigning as a past Queen Apollo. Black said she knows it's important to put herself out there because being visible could help another LGBTQ+ person feel less alone.
The power of visibility is at the heart of the Pride Acadiana celebration, Acadiana Queer Collective co-founder Monet David said.
David, a licensed professional counselor, said publicly celebrating Acadiana’s diverse LGBTQ+ community helps create a sense of belonging for members and provides avenues for educating relatives, friends and others.
This year’s daylong celebration has activities for everyone, including live music, Drag Queen Story Time, a health and wellness forum, a silent art auction, a kids’ village with arts and crafts, a queer film showcase and more, she said.
Expanding the event’s footprint and having a consistent annual presence drives home that LGBTQ+ residents and their stories are and have always been an enduring part of the local community, David said.
“This isn’t a fad. This isn’t something like, it’s popular so we’re doing it. It’s literally people’s lives and it’s a celebration of a community that’s an integral part of Acadiana. They’re business owners. They are employees. They are elected officials. They matter, they belong and they’re contributing. They’re part of the fabric that makes up Acadiana,” she said.
David, a straight woman, places a special emphasis on providing counseling care to LGBTQ+ clients ages 13 and older. The family-friendly setting of Saturday’s Pride celebration is a good opportunity for parents of queer children to deepen their understanding of their child’s gender identity or sexuality, she said.
“We want parents who are maybe on the fence about their kid’s sexual identity to come and see this is totally normal. People are living and thriving. You can meet other families of kids and feel like you belong,” David said.
David said she’s privileged to live without society scrutinizing her sexuality or gender identity and wants to wield that privilege to make life better for her LGBTQ+ peers.
The counselor said she carries her clients' experiences with her into planning meetings for Acadiana Queer Collective – their expressions of fear, of uncertainty, of not feeling they have a safe place to belong – and tries to help create programming to meet their needs.
Acadiana Queer Collective, which organized as a nonprofit this spring, hopes to create opportunities for learning, connecting and building community around Acadiana’s LGBTQ+ residents yearround, not just in June during LGBTQ+ Pride Month, David said.
The longtime Lafayette resident said the group has been blown away by the support they’ve received in the way of donated time, supplies and funds from individuals, local businesses and corporations in the lead up to their Pride celebration, and she’s hopeful it signals a meaningful, enduring shift in local attitudes.
“If we keep thinking of the queer community as the ‘other’ it’s so much easier to hold negative beliefs about them. If you can humanize it and put a face and a name…It’s much harder to hate a person than it is to hate a concept,” David said.