With odds stacked against her and a community gathered behind her, Ezora Proctor has overcome many challenges.
Growing up in Eunice, Proctor says her beginnings were humble — but good.
"We were poor but we didn't know that we were," Proctor said in an interview earlier this year. "We had so much love and compassion. We of course supported each other and helped each other."
Proctor was one of seven siblings and the first of her family to attend and complete college. She said she wouldn't have gone to university if not for her high school teacher.
“My teacher told my momma and daddy that I was smart, too smart to go to waste. They didn’t give me a choice. They told me I'm going to school,” she said.
But Proctor knew her parents didn't have money to spare.
"When it was time for me to go to the college, she (my mother) went to the bank and told the president of the bank, of course she took me with her, she said this is my daughter and I want her to go to college," she told KATC in an interview. "We don't have any money so I want to borrow some money to send my daughter to college. Believe it or not the president of the bank said that he was going to help her."
The determination and confidence she saw from her mother that day shaped her for the rest of her life.
Proctor received a bachelor's degree in education from Grambling State University. She later attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for her master's degree and earned her doctorate in 2000.
From education to community leadership, to national leadership, Proctor has served every community she has been a part of.
Proctor, a longtime educator and member of Crowley City Council, has a storied and extensive list of accomplishments. But she said she is most proud of the funding and construction of the headquarters for the National Society of University Women, an organization she led from 1998-2002. Under her leadership, the building wasn’t just fully funded but was constructed and payed off in just two years, a feat she was told was impossible.
“You know, so many people told me, 'no, it won't happen You won’t ever get that done in just two years,' but I made a pledge to do just that I showed them all up, yes I did,” Proctor said.
Proctor said she was more proud of the community aspect of the accomplishment, rather than the accomplishment itself. The other members of the NSUW provided support throughout the entire project.
“I pushed and pushed and our community all worked together," she said. "I couldn't have done it alone. I am not so proud of getting it done, as I was proud that we did it all as a group. Everyone supported me so much."
Proctor, who will be honored with the annual Trailblazer Award, is among 11 women who will be recognized at the Women Who Mean Business awards ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Proctor said she is inspired to work with her local community of Crowley when she sees members of the community support each other.
“I love being able to elevate others in the community, and then seeing them elevate each other. Often it takes more than drive to really get change,” she said, “Sometimes people just need a push and that drive to get out of their rut.”
Another major inspiration for Proctor was helping and inspiring her children, Trina Renee and Marcus Jacques. When Marcus died years ago, Proctor renewed her dedication to supporting her community and family.
“He was a great man, and all he ever wanted to do was help others, but he was robbed and killed by somebody in need. I said to myself, 'if I can make a change, maybe I can help prevent this from happening to anybody else in the future.' ”