Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager, KATC reports.
Kendall Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed Friday around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street. Jeanerette Police said they believe an altercation preceded the shooting. Neighbors report the altercation involved Thompson’s friend, not the teenager directly.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Rondrick Grant, 21, and Travlon Dauphine, 20, were arrested in Thompson’s death. Grant was booked on a count of second-degree murder and Dauphine was booked on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.