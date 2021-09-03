Two Hurricane Ida evacuees from the New Orleans area have died in Alexandria, the Rapides Parish coroner said Friday, one apparently from natural causes. The second death involved someone apparently moved after staying in a warehouse in Independence, where 700 nursing home evacuees were rescued and four died Thursday. That death will require an autopsy, according to Rapides Parish Coroner Jonathan Hunter.

Hunter said autopsies require a pathologist. The body will be sent to Broussard for autopsy.

“That’s where we are right now, two deaths,” Hunter said Friday afternoon. “The first one was natural causes. The second one is up in the air, pending.”

On the scene: Nursing home residents rescued from warehouse where 4 died after Ida evacuation Nursing home residents were still being evacuated from a warehouse Thursday afternoon in Independence after four of them died and hundreds wer…

He said he was not prepared to release additional specifics. Oftentimes autopsies are required in circumstances when a death is unattended by a physician and during a crisis situation, like a natural disaster.

He said autopsies take several weeks to complete. The report will be sent to his office.

“Technically speaking, if it is a natural causes death, the coroner of the parish of residence has control over the case,” he said. But because of dire circumstances related to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, he said he would handle the autopy report.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On Friday, an investigation was launched into a warehouse where nearly 850 nursing home residents rode out Hurricane Ida, and four of them died Thursday.

Baton Rouge nursing home owner Bob Dean has drawn regulators' ire on numerous occasions Bob Dean, the Baton Rouge developer whose Louisiana nursing home empire is at the center of controversy after four patients died in an Indepen…

The Louisiana Department of Public Health learned the patients had been evacuated from seven nursing homes throughout the southern part of the state ahead of the storm. Over the course of six days before their rescue, conditions deteriorated to the point that the evacuees were left begging for help in squalor, amid overflowing toilets and piled-up trash.

LDH had inspected the scene before Hurricane Ida hit. But on Tuesday, two days after the storm, its agents were kept from entering the facility.

Wednesday and Thursday, the department worked to remove the 843 people who had been sent there from nursing homes owned by the same Baton Rouge businessman. Many of those rescued were bused to Alexandria and other locations around the state where they could be placed in other care facilities.