Construction is underway on a sewer lift station that will expand sewer service to the downtown Lafayette area and the LaPlace neighborhood, allowing for construction of additional apartments.
Officials gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking as workers across 2nd Street worked the site for the lift station.
This type of development is key to attracting businesses to downtown, Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, said.
"Without sewer capacity, you have no development," Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana, added.
The LPTFA is initially paying the $840,000 cost of the project. Lafayette Utilities System is expected to reimburse the Trust for 90% of the cost. The LPTFA is providing the property for the lift station, is managing the design and construction and is not charging a management fee.
The Trust is able to move more quickly than the city on projects. The LPTFA board approved the project in December 2019 and it was designed, approved, permitted, funded and publicly bid by August. The sewer lift station should be completed by March.
Attracting residents to downtown Lafayette has long been a goal of the Downtown Development Authority. But as new apartments were built and planned, it became clear LUS does not have the sewer capacity in the downtown area to accommodate the growth planned.
The lift station is expected to correct that problem, providing downtown and the LaPlace neighborhood with about 500 additional gallons per minute of sewer capacity. The LPTFA is planning the Monroe Apartments on Monroe Street in the next year, Blanchard said. The apartments will use about 10% of the new sewer capacity.
"This is historic for downtown Lafayette," Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority said, adding several people are planning "significant developments" because of the sewer lift station project.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory commended those involved on partnering to make the project happen quickly.
"This is progress," he said. "This is partnership. This is what good looks like."
LUS is planning on building a larger sewer facility in the future to add more capacity to older neighborhoods in Lafayette, including downtown. The lift station under construction is expected to allow development to proceed downtown until the larger sewer facility is build.